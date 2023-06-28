New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoes bill that would have criminalized approaching police

By SARA CLINE
 
Share

BATON ROUGE. (AP) — Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed eight bills Wednesday recently passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature, including measures involving police and school vaccines.

Among the legislation blocked from becoming law is a bill that would have criminalized approaching within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of a police officer while they are engaged in enforcement duties. If found guilty of the proposed misdemeanor, a person could face a $500 fine or up to 60 days in prison.

Edwards — who has a law enforcement background, having served in the U.S. Army and as son of a sheriff — called the bill “unnecessary” and said it could be used “to chill exercise of First Amendment rights.”

Other news
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. In a victory for the transgender community, and bucking the trend of other reliably red states, a Republican-controlled Louisiana legislative committee voted to a kill a bill Wednesday, May 24, 2023, that would have banned gender-affirming medical care for minors. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith, File)
Louisiana lawmakers regret cutting $100M from proposed state health department budget increase
Lawmakers in Louisiana’s GOP-controlled Senate say they regret their hasty passage of the state’s $45 billion budget.
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2009, file photo, Warden of the Louisiana State Penitentiary, Burl Cain, discusses the gurney used for lethal injections to Ruth Graham, far right and others as they visit the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. For the fifth time in six years, Louisiana lawmakers have blocked attempts Wednesday, May 24, 2023 to abolish the state’s death penalty. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
Nearly all of Louisiana’s death row inmates ask governor for clemency on the same day
Nearly all of Louisiana’s death row inmates are asking term-limited Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards to spare their lives and grant them clemency.
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. As of mid-2023, a bipartisan legislative committee that in 2022 demanded Bel Edwards testify about whether he was complicit in a cover-up over state troopers’ deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene has quietly fizzled away without hearing from the governor or issuing any findings. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
What to know about the legislative inquiry into Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers who last year demanded Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards testify about whether he was complicit in a cover-up over state troopers’ deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene have quietly abandoned their work without hearing from the governor or issui
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. As of mid-2023, a bipartisan legislative committee that in 2022 demanded Bel Edwards testify about whether he was complicit in a cover-up over state troopers’ deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene has quietly fizzled away without hearing from the governor or issuing any findings. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
Fizzled probe spares governor scrutiny over Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana legislators who last year demanded answers from Gov. John Bel Edwards on whether he was complicit in a cover-up of state troopers’ deadly arrest of a Black motorist have quietly abandoned their work without hearing from the governor or issuing any findings.

Proponents of the legislation say it was created as a safety measure for police. Critics argue that the bill is unconstitutional and fear that it will hinder the public’s ability to film officers, which has increasingly been used to hold police accountable — including in high profile cases, such as the killing of George Floyd.

“It’s no secret that in recent years, bystander accounts and video footage have been the most powerful evidence of widespread police misconduct,” the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana said in a written statement. “Observations of law enforcement are invaluable in promoting police accountability.”

Edwards — who is in his final six months of office, unable to seek reelection this year due to consecutive term limits — also rejected a bill that would have required K-12 schools to send exemption information in communications about vaccine requirements.

“(The bill) as passed (by) the legislature is a covert attempt to undermine the faith of the public in vaccines,” Edwards wrote in his veto message. “School vaccination requirements protect both students and school personnel in communities where potential for vaccine-preventable disease transmission on high.”

However, the vetoed bills still have a chance of becoming law.

Whenever a Louisiana governor rejects a bill, a veto session is automatically scheduled. However, the legislature has only gathered for two veto sessions since 1974, as a majority of members typically opt out.

But a veto session seems more and more likely this year, as lawmakers wait to hear the governor’s decision on a series of controversial legislation: A “Don’t Say Gay” bill that broadly bars teachers from discussing gender-identity and sexual orientation in public school classrooms; a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths that includes puberty-blockers, hormone treatment and surgery; and a measure requiring public school teachers to use the pronouns and name that align with a student’s sex assigned at birth.

Edwards says that he intends to veto the package of anti-LGBTQ+ bills. In response, Republican lawmakers said they would likely return to the Capitol in attempt to override the governor’s vetoes.

Once in a veto session overriding the governor’s decision requires support from two-thirds of both the House and Senate. Republicans currently hold a two-thirds majority in both chambers.

Louisiana’s veto session is currently scheduled for July 18.