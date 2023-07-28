U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Health

3 North Carolina residents killed by Vibrio bacteria that can be found in brackish water

 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina residents died this month from infections from bacteria naturally found in warm seawater and brackish water, state health officials said Friday.

Cases of Vibrio are rare in North Carolina. While healthy people typically develop mild illness, infections can be severe or life-threatening for those with weakened immune systems or chronic liver disease, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

The bacteria are naturally found in warm waters, meaning people can be exposed when open wounds, cuts or scratches make direct contact with seawater or brackish water. Vibrio can also sicken people who eat raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.

Two of the three deaths this month involved scratches exposed to brackish water in North Carolina and another East Coast state. The third case also involved exposure to brackish water in North Carolina and the person also consumed personally caught seafood that was not shared or commercially distributed.

No links were identified between the cases or the areas where they were likely exposed to Vibrio, and investigations are ongoing, officials said.

About 100 cases of Vibrio are reported in the United States each year, but because people with mild infections aren’t tested, the actual number isn’t known, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. About a third of reported cases are fatal.

Of 47 Vibrio cases among North Carolina residents since 2019, eight have been fatal, health officials said. Vibrio infection reports associated with brackish water contact have increased in recent decades and the range of waters associated with infection has spread north due to increasing water temperatures, officials said.