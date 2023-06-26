Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Washington News

VP Harris visits historic LGBTQ+ landmark, decries flurry of anti-trans bills in state legislatures

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, greets National Parks Service Superintendent Shirley MaKinney during a visit to the Stonewall Inn and National Monument, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
1 of 6 | 

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, greets National Parks Service Superintendent Shirley MaKinney during a visit to the Stonewall Inn and National Monument, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the USSS stand guard a sVice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters after visiting the Stonewall Inn, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
2 of 6 | 

Members of the USSS stand guard a sVice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters after visiting the Stonewall Inn, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, waves at supporters who gathered to see her while speaking to National Parks Service Superintendent Shirley MaKinney during a visit to the Stonewall Inn and National Monument, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
3 of 6 | 

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, waves at supporters who gathered to see her while speaking to National Parks Service Superintendent Shirley MaKinney during a visit to the Stonewall Inn and National Monument, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris, center speaks with Stonewall Inn owner Kurt Kelly, right, and talks show host Andy Cohen during a visit to the bar, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
4 of 6 | 

Vice President Kamala Harris, center speaks with Stonewall Inn owner Kurt Kelly, right, and talks show host Andy Cohen during a visit to the bar, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris, center speaks with Stonewall Inn owner Kurt Kelly, right, and talks show host Andy Cohen during a visit to the bar, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
5 of 6 | 

Vice President Kamala Harris, center speaks with Stonewall Inn owner Kurt Kelly, right, and talks show host Andy Cohen during a visit to the bar, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, greets the Stonewall Inn customers during a visit to the bar, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
6 of 6 | 

Vice President Kamala Harris, center, greets the Stonewall Inn customers during a visit to the bar, Monday, June 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Stonewall Inn national monument on Monday to pay tribute to activists at the site of a watershed moment in the gay rights movement. And she spoke out as state lawmakers around the U.S. have introduced or passed hundreds of bills this year that whittle away at LGBTQ+ rights.

That tally includes a recent flurry of bills that affect transgender people, including legislation recently passed by Republican governors vying for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The vice president’s surprise visit to Stonewall in New York City comes just days ahead of the 54th anniversary of the police raid and the rebellion it sparked on June 28, 1969, as patrons and others fought back against officers and against a social order that kept gay life in the shadows. The uprising is widely seen as one of the most pivotal moments in the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, June 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden’s broadband plan aims to connect every home and business in U.S. by 2030. What’s next?
The Biden administration’s plans to bring affordable, reliable broadband to every home and business in the U.S. could transform underserved communities.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks as the women's and men's NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season are celebrated during College Athlete Day on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
NCAA champion athletes go to White House, where Vice President Kamala Harris celebrates them
Vice President Kamala Harris saluted more than a thousand U.S. college athletes from championship teams who gathered Monday at the White House South Lawn.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center, poses for an official group photo with leaders attending the US - Caribbean Leaders meeting, at the Atlantis Conference Center in Nassau, Bahamas, Thursday, June 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kristaan Ingraham)
US vice president announces more than $100M to help Caribbean during official visit to Bahamas
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that the U.S. is investing more than $100 million in the Caribbean region to crack down on weapons trafficking, help alleviate Haiti’s humanitarian crisis and support climate change initiatives.
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the graduation ceremony of the U.S. Military Academy class of 2023 at Michie Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
New federal proposal aims to stop racial bias in formulas used to value homes
Vice President Kamala Harris says federal agencies are taking new steps to stop racial discrimination in appraising home values by proposing a rule intended to ensure that the automated formulas used to price housing are fair.

Harris, in brief remarks, paid tribute to the “courage and determination and the inspiration” of the Stonewall activists, but also said that the spot stood as an important reminder that the community’s fight for rights is not over.

Former President Barack Obama established the Stonewall National Monument in 2016. It’s the first U.S. national monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ rights.