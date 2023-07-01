People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Oladipo getting traded to Oklahoma City by Miami, source tells AP

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat traded Victor Oladipo back to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night in exchange for future draft compensation, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The move will create a $9.45 million trade exception for the Heat, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized by the NBA. It also provides some financial flexibility for Miami, which is well over the tax threshold for the coming season.

Oladipo exercised his option on Tuesday to be under contract for the coming season, though it is unclear when he’ll next be able to play. He tore his left patellar tendon during the first round of the playoffs against Milwaukee in April.

The NBA and the Miami Heat are investigating an allegation that former UFC champion Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman inside an arena bathroom after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The 31-year-old guard underwent his third major surgery in the last four years — the other two were on his right knee area — and there is no timetable for his return.

Oladipo was a two-time All-Star with Indiana before getting hurt in January 2019. Indiana traded him to Houston in January 2021. The Rockets traded him to Miami two months later; he played four games in March 2021 with the Heat before getting hurt again.

Oladipo averaged 15.9 points with the Thunder in the 2016-17 season. He spent his first three years in Orlando, then had a year in Oklahoma City before moving on to Indiana.

