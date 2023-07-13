Mexico players celebrate after Mexico's Luis Chavez scored against Jamaica during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Flamengo ends Arturo Vidal’s contract early pending move to Athletico Paranaense

 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer club Flamengo ended its contract with veteran Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal on Thursday, five months early.

Local media report the 36-year-old Vidal will join Athletico Paranaense. Neither Vidal nor the southern Brazil club has commented about that potential move.

Vidal arrived at Flamengo as a major signing last year but spent little time on the pitch, though he won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup in his first season.

Flamengo said in a statement its fans were thankful to the former Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan footballer. He played 21 matches, scored twice and assisted four times for the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

Vidal has won two Copa Americas with Chile plus multiple titles in Italy, Germany and Spain.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports