Patrick Vieira hired as head coach of Strasbourg on 3-year contract

 
STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Patrick Vieira was hired as the head coach of French top-tier side Strasbourg on Sunday.

The former Arsenal and France midfielder, who was fired by the Premier League’s Crystal Palace in March, signed a three-year contract with the club, Strasbourg said on its website.

Vieira had been linked with relegated Leeds in England’s second tier but opted to move to France — where he previously managed Nice — to join a club which was recently bought by Chelsea’s parent company, BlueCo.

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 6 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Friday, April 28, 2023. Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings have agreed on a four-year contract extension, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sabonis and Clarkson get extension deals done with Kings and Jazz, sources tell AP
All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis wasn’t a free agent this summer. And he won’t be for the next few summers, either.
Carolina Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty (67) skates against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. With just a $1 million increase to the salary cap in 2023 and even more expected next year, short contracts like Pacioretty's are a popular route for players and teams willing to take moderate risks and kick money down the road. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Short contracts and bonus money prove to be popular in NHL free agency this year
Short contracts with some including performance bonuses were popular early in NHL free agency. Players and teams all know the salary cap that went up just $1 million for a second consecutive year is set for a much bigger leap next summer.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes a curve during the sprint race ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
F1 signs a 3-year contract extension to keep the Austrian GP until 2030
Formula One has announced that it has signed a three-year contract extension to keep the Austrian Grand Prix on the calendar until 2030.
Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi, left, attempts shot on the goal past Inter Miami midfielder David Ruiz, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami ends seven-match skid in 1-1 draw with Austin
Josef Martínez and Nick Lima traded goals early in the second half and Inter Miami and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw, ending Inter Miami’s club-record seven-match losing streak.

“I know the history and the identity of this club, the fervor it arouses, the importance it has for its territory, land of football and passion,” the 47-year-old Vieira said. “Today, a new cycle begins for Racing and it is exciting for a coach to be able to build something.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports