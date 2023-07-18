A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

Vierling’s 2-run double lifts Tigers to 3-2 win, Royals’ 9th loss in 11 games

Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling celebrates on second after hitting a two-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Tigers' Matt Vierling watches his two-run double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a two-run double hit by Matt Vierling during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto is tagged by Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson after diving back to first for the second out of a double play hit into by Drew Waters during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Nick Pratto watches his RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin (34) celebrates with Drew Waters (6) after scoring on a single by Nick Pratto during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin watches his RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) runs past Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase to score on a single by Freddy Fermin during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Tigers right fielder Matt Vierling catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Michael Massey during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene catches a fly ball for the out on Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By MARC BOWMAN
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Vierling capped a three-run eighth inning with a two-run double that lifted the Detroit Tigers over Kansas City 3-2 on Monday night and sent the Royals to their ninth loss in 11 games.

Taylor Clarke (1-4) gave up Akil Baddoo’s leadoff double, hit Riley Greene with a pitch with two outs and walked Spencer Torkelson.

“There was a lot of good in the last third of the game, offensively,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “There was a lot of good in the pitching department and our outfield defense was sensational.”

José Cuas relieved and walked Kerry Carpenter on four pitches, forcing in a run and ending Detroit’s 20-inning scoreless streak. Vierling sliced a sinker to the opposite field in right.

”The first couple of games in Seattle I hit the ball hard, had good at-bats,” Vierling said. “Talking to our hitting coaches about it, my process was good, swinging at the right pitches, so I knew something would happen at some point. Luckily it happened at that time.”

His hit stopped an 0-for-14 slide.

“I almost feel like we stole that win,” Vierling said. “That’s huge for us. Being able to win as many as we can, especially like that, I think it gives us a lot of confidence late in games.”

Brendan White (2-2) entered with two on and one out in the seventh and retired pinch-hitter Matt Duffy on a flyout and struck out Nicky Lopez.

Kansas City-area native Alex Lange struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 15th save in 18 chances.

“He’s very trustworthy,” Hinch said. “We’re going to give him the ball in important outings.”

Kansas City dropped to 27-68, last in the AL Central.

MJ Melendez, Freddy Fermin and Nick Pratto had consecutive singles in the fourth, the latter two driving in runs. Fermin had three of the Royals’ six hits.

“He’s been swinging the bat well for the most part,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said.

Royals starter Jordan Lyles allowed three hits in six shutout innings.

“He had a really good changeup,” Quatraro said. “That was the best one of the year. Really flooded the zone, made them make decisions and the defense made plays behind him.”

Detroit’s Matt Manning gave up two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“I think I had really good command of all my pitches,” Manning said. “I executed. I got ahead of guys, and that’s when I’m most effective.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

RHP Zack Greinke, placed on the 15-day IL on July 5 with right shoulder tendinitis, threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to return to the mound against the Tigers. “Everything was good yesterday,” Quatraro said. “We’re on track for him to make a start Thursday.”

UP NEXT

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (0-0, 0.00) makes his third start of the season Tuesday, opposing Royals LHP Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.18).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports