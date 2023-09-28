CVS walkout
Hyundai, Kia recall
Republican debate
Government shutdown
Kaepernick and the Jets
World News

Vietnam sentences climate activist to 3 years in prison for tax evasion

By Associated Press
 
Share

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese climate activist was sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison on charges of tax fraud, state media reported.

Hoang Thi Minh Hong, 50, who headed the environmental advocacy group Change, which works on environment and climate issues, was also fined 100 million Vietnamese dong ($4,100) by a court in Ho Chi Minh City, the state-owned Viet Nam News reported.

She is the fifth known climate or environmental activist who has been jailed in Vietnam in the past five years.

“This conviction is a total fraud, nobody should be fooled by it,” said Ben Swanton of the human rights group The 88 Project, adding that it shows the law being weaponized to go after climate activists.

Other news
FILE - Danyelle Holmes, a national organizer with the Poor People's Campaign, speaks during a news conference, Nov. 2, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, Holmes said that residents of the majority-Black city of Jackson need more input on how to improve the city's water system. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Mississippi activists ask to join water lawsuit and criticize Black judge’s comments on race
FILE - A woman is consoled as people mourn Sikh community leader and temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar during Antim Darshan, the first part of day-long funeral services for him, in Surrey, British Columbia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. Nijjar was gunned down in his vehicle while leaving the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib parking lot. The September 2023 accusation by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that India may have been behind the assassination of Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, has raised several complex questions about the nature of Sikh activism in the North American diaspora. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
India-Canada tensions shine light on complexities of Sikh activism in the diaspora
Climate activists display banners as they block traffic, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at South Station, in Boston. The demonstrators briefly disrupted the morning commute Thursday near the train station to put pressure on the state's governor to ban fossil fuel infrastructure. (Kevin Martin/The Boston Globe via AP)
Climate activists disrupt traffic in Boston to call attention to fossil fuel policies

Hong was accused of evading taxes amounting to 6.7 billion Vietnamese dong ($274,702) from 2012 to 2022, state media reported citing the indictment.

The trial lasted half a day after Hong pled guilty.

In 2018, U.S. President Barack Obama described Hong as one of the young people worldwide who inspired him, and she won the Obama Foundation scholarship at Columbia University that year.

Vietnam is one of the few remaining communist single-party states that tolerate no dissent.

In 2022, Human Rights Watch said that more than 170 activists had been put under house arrest, blocked from traveling or in some cases assaulted by agents of the Vietnamese government in a little-noticed campaign to silence its critics.

On Sep. 15, Vietnam detained Ngo Thi To Nhien, the director of a think tank that works on energy issues in the country. Nhien was the sixth expert working on environmental and climate issues that authorities have taken into custody in the past two years.