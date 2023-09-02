Watkins throws for 2 TDs, Jackson runs for 2 more as Villanova rolls past Lehigh, 38-10

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Connor Watkins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Rayjuon Pringle and Jalen Jackson ran for 144 yards and two scores as Villanova rolled past Lehigh 38-10 Saturday to win its season opener for the seventh straight year.

It was the third straight season that the Wildcats have faced the Mountain Hawks in the season opener. Villanova has won 11 straight games against Lehigh and is 14-5 all-time in the series.

Villanova took the lead with an 11-play, 75-yard first-quarter drive capped by Jackson’s 1-yard run. After Gaige Garcia fumbled on the Hawks’ next series, Richie Kimmel recovered to give the Wildcats the ball at the Lehigh 33 and Watkins quickly hit Pringle from 28 yards out for a 10-0 lead. Brayton Silbor threw a pair of interceptions and Villanova turned them into a 7-yard Watkins-to-Pringle touchdown and a 46-yard Jackson scoring run.

Silbor got Lehigh into the end zone with a 7-yard pass to Garcia with 8:02 left.

Watkins finished 13 of 23 for 119 yards, an interception and two touchdowns. Jackson needed just eight carries to lead the ground game and DeWill Barlee added 102 yards on 11 carries as the Wildcats ground out 284 yards on 31 carries.

Silbor had 206 yards on 23-for-38 passing with a touchdown and two interceptions.

