Watkins-to-Sanchez connection helps Villanova roll past North Carolina A&T 37-14

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Connor Watkins threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Jaylan Sanchez, and Villanova rolled past North Carolina A&T 37-14 on Saturday.

Watkins completed 16 of 23 passes for 289 yards. He connected with Sanchez on TD plays of 58 and 59 yards. Sanchez had six receptions for 158 yards. DeeWil Barlee added 94 yards rushing with one touchdown and the Wildcats finished with 248 yards on the ground and 537 yards of total offense. Matthew Mercurio kicked three field goals.

Villanova (4-2, 2-1 Coastal Athletic Association) allowed just 172 yards with eight first downs and the Aggies were 2 of 11 on third down.

Taymon Cooke returned a kickoff 94 yards for one NC A&T touchdown and quarterback Kevin White had a 25-yard run for the other as the Aggies took a 14-13 lead with about 10 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter. But Barlee ran for a touchdown, Watkins hit Rayjuon Pringle for another score and Mercurio added a field goal for a 30-14 Villanova lead at halftime.

White had 64 yards passing and 44 yards rushing for the Aggies (1-4, 0-2).

—-

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll