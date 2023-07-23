Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Sports

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for 2nd straight year

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, drinks champagne with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, drinks champagne with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, rides in the pack during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey passes the Louvre Museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Pascal Rossignol/Pool Photo via AP)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey passes the Louvre Museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Pascal Rossignol/Pool Photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, toasts champagne with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, toasts champagne with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, poses with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Belgium's Nathan van Hooydonck, third left hold the race number of teammate Wout van Aert who left the race to be with his wife Sarah ahead of the birth of their second child. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, poses with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Belgium’s Nathan van Hooydonck, third left hold the race number of teammate Wout van Aert who left the race to be with his wife Sarah ahead of the birth of their second child. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, waits for the start of the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, waits for the start of the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, poses with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Belgium's Nathan van Hooydonck, third left, holds the race number of teammate Wout van Aert who left the race to be with his wife Sarah ahead of the birth of their second child. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, poses with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Belgium’s Nathan van Hooydonck, third left, holds the race number of teammate Wout van Aert who left the race to be with his wife Sarah ahead of the birth of their second child. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides under one of the arches of the Louvre museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, rides under one of the arches of the Louvre museum during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, rides during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, toasts champagne with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, toasts champagne with teammates during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, Pool)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and his teammates cross the finish line of the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France winner Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, and his teammates cross the finish line of the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The pack speeds down Champs-Elysees avenue as the Arc de Triomphe is seen in the background during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The pack speeds down Champs-Elysees avenue as the Arc de Triomphe is seen in the background during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tour de France winner Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and his teammates cross the finish line of the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France winner Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, and his teammates cross the finish line of the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 kilometers (71.5 miles) with start in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and finish on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, France, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
PARIS (AP) — Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard has won the Tour de France for a second straight year as cycling’s most storied race finished Sunday on the famed Champs-Élysées.

With a huge lead built up over main rival Tadej Pogačar, the 2020 and 2021 winner, Vingegaard knew the victory was effectively his again before the largely ceremonial stage at the end of the 110th edition of the Tour.

Vingegaard drank champagne with his Jumbo-Visma teammates as they lined up together and posed for photos on the way to Paris.

Another Danish rider took the limelight at the Tour de France as Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish.

It had been a three-week slog over 3,405 kilometers (2,116 miles) with eight mountain stages across five mountain ranges. Vingegaard seized control of the race over two stages in the Alps.

Little had separated the two rivals until Vingegaard finished a time trial 1 minute, 38 seconds ahead of Pogačar on Tuesday, then followed up the next day by finishing the toughest mountain stage of the race almost 6 minutes ahead of his exhausted rival.

“I’m dead,” Pogačar said.

The Slovenian rider responded by winning the penultimate stage on Saturday, but Vingegaard still had an insurmountable lead of 7 minutes, 29 seconds going into the final stage – a mostly ceremonial stage which is contested at the end by the sprinters.

“We have to be careful not to do anything stupid,” Vingegaard warned Saturday, “but yeah, it’s amazing to take my second victory in the Tour de France.”

Belgian cyclist Jordi Meeus won the final stage in a photo finish between four riders on the line, just ahead of Jasper Philipsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Mads Pedersen.

“It was my first Tour. It was a super nice experience already so far, and to take the win today is an incredible feeling,” Meeus said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports