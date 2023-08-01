Vintage computer that helped launch the Apple empire is being sold at auction

FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election. DePerno, a lawyer who was endorsed by Trump in an unsuccessful run for Michigan attorney general last year, was arraigned remotely Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023, according to Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County’s 6th Circuit. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Trump allies charged in felonies involving voting machines
FILE - Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, right, holds hands with Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, blocked from view at far right, at a watch party in Milwaukee, on April 4, 2023. The Wisconsin's Supreme Court flips from majority conservative to liberal control on Aug. 1 when Protasiewicz is set to be sworn in. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)
Wisconsin court flips to liberal control
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
Business

Vintage computer that helped launch the Apple empire is being sold at auction

This photo provided by RR Auction shows a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak. It is being sold at auction in Boston. The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
1 of 4 | 

This photo provided by RR Auction shows a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak. It is being sold at auction in Boston. The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
This photo provided by RR Auction shows a closeup of a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak. It is being sold at auction in Boston. The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction, via AP)
2 of 4 | 

This photo provided by RR Auction shows a closeup of a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak. It is being sold at auction in Boston. The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction, via AP)
This photo provided by RR Auction shows a closeup of a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak. It is being sold at auction in Boston. The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
3 of 4 | 

This photo provided by RR Auction shows a closeup of a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak. It is being sold at auction in Boston. The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
This photo provided by RR Auction shows a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak. It is being sold at auction in Boston. The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
4 of 4 | 

This photo provided by RR Auction shows a vintage Apple computer built in the 1970s and signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak. It is being sold at auction in Boston. The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)
 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — A vintage Apple computer signed by company co-founder Steve Wozniak is being sold at auction.

The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded business to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, according to RR Auction in Boston. The computer has been restored to a fully operational state and comes with a custom-built case with a built-in keyboard, the agency said.

“It’s an incredibly rare commodity,” said Tim Bajarin, chairman of Creative Strategies, a technology research firm with deep knowledge of the industry. “You can trace the growth of the PC industry to the Apple-1.”

The computer, which originally sold for about $666, is expected to sell for about $200,000 at an auction that runs through Aug. 24. An Apple-1 prototype sold last year for nearly $700,000.

“Before this, the idea of having a personal computer was totally outrageous,” Bajarin said.

About 200 were manufactured in Steve Jobs’ garage in Los Altos, California, in 1976 and 1977 and about 175 of them were sold, RR’s Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston said.

“It is the legendary computer that launched Apple,” he said.

Jobs approached Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, and he agreed to buy 50 Apple-1 computers, but only if they were fully assembled, according to RR Auction. The Apple-1 thus became one of the first personal computers that did not require soldering by the purchaser, RR said, although it did not come with a power supply, case, keyboard or monitor.

It was followed by the introduction of the Apple-2 in 1977, which revolutionized the personal computing industry.

The Apple-1 up for auction was signed “Woz” by Wozniak at an event at Bryant University in 2017. The signature “adds to the desirability,” Livingston said.

It was acquired used by the owner in 1980 at a computer hobbyist show in Framingham, Massachusetts, and was used throughout the 1980s. It was brought to an operational state earlier this year by Apple expert Corey Cohen, the auction house said.

The auction also includes Apple company check No. 2 signed by Jobs and Wozniak and dated March 19, 1976.

The check for $116.97 was made out to Ramlor Inc., a circuit board maker, and experts think it was likely linked to the production of the first Apple-1 computers, RR Auction said. The check was expected to sell for $50,000, but early bidding has already surpassed that total.