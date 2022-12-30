Controversial Maricopa County constable to resign

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County constable who is the target of multiple ethics complaints, including a fatal gun fight with a tenant, is resigning.

AZFamily.com reports Doug Clark informed the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors via letter that he will step down Saturday due to medical issues.

Clark, who served in the Agua Fria Justice Precinct, had recently been re-elected to a four-year term. He has been a constable since 2010.

Maricopa County constable Mike Branham says Clark’s departure does not mean the investigation into him will stop.

The Arizona Republic had reported that Clark admitted to improperly entering an evicted tenant’s home in July. It escalated into a gunfire exchange and the 32-year-old tenant died. Neither Clark nor his deputy constable have admitted to shooting him.

Clark has a history of allegations including posing as a police officer and using excessive force on tenants. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office fired him after he was elected a constable for a downtown precinct over disciplinary issues.

But other colleagues say Clark is a reliable officer.

The Board of Supervisors will name an interim replacement.