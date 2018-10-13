Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh holds domestic violence awareness event

In observation of October’s designation as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh will host a 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 happy hour to help educate the community on domestic violence and the updated RUSafe App 2.0.

The event at Spaces - Bakery Square, also will celebrate the recent appointment of Nicole Molinaro Karaczun, new president and CEO, according to a news release.

In partnership with Aspirant, the shelter recently unveiled the updated RUSafe App.2.0, a free mobile app providing support for anyone experiencing intimate partner violence and the friends, family and co-workers concerned about them. It provides users with a directory of support services along with links to these resources, a secure journal tool, guides on topics such as safety planning and questionnaires to assess the safety of relationships, the release states.

“The RUSafe App 2.0 is a multilingual, innovative app created to educate those experiencing intimate partner violence around the country on the resources available to them. It’s a fantastic resource, and we’re excited to promote it at one of our smaller, but most special events of the year,” Karaczun says in the release.

A $25 donation includes drinks and light appetizers, and those wearing purple will receive two free raffle tickets.

Event is for those 21 and older.

RSVP deadline is Oct. 15.

