Van Dijk could face longer suspension for reaction to red card in Liverpool’s win at Newcastle

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could be handed a longer suspension after being charged by the Football Association on Tuesday for his reaction to being shown a red card against Newcastle in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Netherlands center back was sent off for a foul on Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory at St. James’ Park on Sunday. Van Dijk initially refused to leave the field and then remonstrated with referee John Brooks.

The sending-off will earn him an automatic one-match ban, to be served against Aston Villa this weekend, but the suspension could be increased.

“It’s alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official,” the FA said.

Van Dijk has until Friday to respond to the charge.

___

