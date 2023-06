Hempfield graduate and Virginia junior Bridget Guy continues to set records.

Saturday at the Fred Hardy Invitational at Richmond, Guy smashed the meet and stadium records by soaring 4.25 meters in winning the pole vault. The previous marks were 3.86 meters held by William & Mary’s Nicole Kazuba.

