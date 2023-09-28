Virginia visits Boston College in matchup of struggling ACC teams

Virginia (0-4, 0-1 ACC) vs. Boston College (1-3, 0-2) at Boston, Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (The CW).

Line: Boston College by 3½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Boston College leads 6-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are looking for their first ACC win and a chance to collect a victory against a beatable opponent. Five of Virginia’s next seven opponents – Miami, William & Mary, North Carolina, Louisville and Duke -- are unbeaten through four games. Boston College next visits Army (2-2).

KEY MATCHUP

Boston College will try to establish its running game. Kye Robichaux has taken over as lead back, running 51 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns, but quarterback Thomas Castellanos has run for 280 yards and three scores. Virginia has given up 178 rushing yards per game and 12 rushing touchdowns so far this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: WRs Malik Washington (28 receptions, 459 yards) and Malachi Fields (22, 267) are the most productive pair in the ACC.

Boston College: WR Ryan O’Keefe leads the Eagles with 20 catches but Lewis Bond has 246 yards and four touchdowns on 16 receptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia hasn’t visited Chestnut Hill since 2010. … Washington has caught a pass in 29 consecutive games. … QB Anthony Colandrea’s passing yards are second-most for FBS freshmen. He has completed seven passes for at least 40 yards. … S Jonas Sanker has 23 solo tackles, most in the ACC and fifth in the country. … Castellanos is responsible for 66 points, the 24th most in the nation. He has accounted for eight passing touchdowns and three rushing. … O’Keefe has 204 career receptions, ninth most among active players. … The Eagles have at least 400 yards of offense in each of the last three games. That’s as many as all of last season. … Robichaux has converted five of seven fourth-down conversions. … BC has turned the ball over twice all season, both on interceptions. That’s third-fewest in FBS.

