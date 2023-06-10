Gelof has 4 RBIs, Virginia hits 4 HRs, beats Duke 14-4 to avoid elimination at super regional
Virginia’s Jake Gelof hits a home run during the eighth inning against Duke in Game 2 of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Virginia’s Casey Saucke, left, celebrates with his teammates after being batted in by teammate Henry Godbout in the second inning against Duke in Game 2 of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Virginia’s Ethan Anderson rounds third base after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against Duke in Game 2 of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Virginia’s Ethan Anderson slides into third base in second inning against Duke during Game 2 of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Virginia’s Griff O’Ferrall (6) and Kyle Teel celebrate after teammate Ethan Anderson hit a home run in the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Duke, Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Duke pitcher Alex Gow throws during the first inning against Virginia in Game 2 of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Virginia’s Griff O’Ferrall rounds second base after hitting a home run against Duke during the first inning in Game 2 of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Virginia fans celebrate after winning Game 2 at the NCAA college baseball tournament super regional against Duke, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Virginia pitcher Nick Parker motivates fans during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Duke, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
Virginia’s Ethan Anderson, front right, and Colin Tuft (21) give autographs to fans after winning the second NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Duke, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Griff O’Ferrall led off the game with the first of Virginia’s four home runs Jake Gelof went 3 for 5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs, and the Cavaliers set a program record for runs in a super regional game in their 14-4 win over Duke 14-4 Saturday.
The decisive Game 3 is set for Sunday with the winner earning an automatic berth into the College World Series.
Connelly Early (12-2) scattered nine hits — and a hit by pitch — over seven innings while allowed three runs, none earned, with eight strikeouts to get the win.
Luke Storm hit a two-RBI double and scored and Damon Lux followed four pitches later with another double to pull Duke within a run in the bottom of the fourth inning but Ethan Anthony hit a three-run shot and Anthony Stephan added a solo homer in the fifth to make it 8-3. Gelof hit a two-run double in the sixth and a two-run homer that sparked a four-run eighth that gave Virginia a 14-3 lead.
Storm and Lux each had two RBIs for Duke (39-23) and Tyler Albright went 3 for 4 with two runs.
