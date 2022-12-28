AP NEWS
    Police: Vehicle found submerged in Virginia river, 2 dead

    December 28, 2022 GMT

    SCHUYLER, Va. (AP) — Two people are dead after a vehicle was found submerged in a river in Virginia on Tuesday, state police said.

    Virginia State Police were alerted to the submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River in Nelson County, officials said in a news release. State and local search and recovery teams responded to a location near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow to help recover the vehicle, police said.

    There were two confirmed fatalities, police said.

