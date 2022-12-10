Another Va. Blue Ridge Parkway section closed with rockslide

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Another significant stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western Virginia has been closed due to a weather-related rockslide.

The National Park Service said boulders and soil tumbled across a section of the scenic byway north of Roanoke before Friday morning, The Roanoke Times reported. That means a roughly 15-mile (24-kilometer) stretch will be closed for all uses until further notice, the parkway said in a social media post.

“Cleanup operations are underway and further assessment is needed to identify actions needed to stabilize the area,” a Blue Ridge Parkway Facebook post said.

A section nearly as large just southeast of Roanoke remains fully closed while work continues after a weather-related rockslide that took out 150 feet (46 meters) of roadway in spring 2020. Parkway officials have estimated that portion will be open next spring, the newspaper said.

The parkway winds 469 miles (755 kilometers) through Virginia and North Carolina.