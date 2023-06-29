Virginia sheriff, 3 businessmen, indicted on federal bribery charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff has been indicted on federal public corruption charges for allegedly handing out auxiliary deputy sheriff’s appointments in exchange for cash bribes and large donations to his reelection campaign.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins is charged in a 16-count indictment, along with three businessmen who are accused of paying bribes to Jenkins. The indictment unsealed Thursday charges all four men with conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Jenkins, who was first elected as sheriff in 2011, is accused of soliciting and accepting bribes totaling at least $72,500 from the three indicted businessmen and at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents during his 2019 reelection campaign.

“Jenkins used the powers of his office to enrich himself and to secure funds for his re-election,” the indictment states. In exchange, Jenkins appointed his co-conspirators as auxiliary deputy sheriffs — volunteers who received a badge and a gun, and generally had the same law enforcement powers as paid deputy sheriffs under an order approved by Jenkins that became effective in January 2020.

The indictment also accuses Jenkins of pressuring a Circuit Court judge and employees in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to process and approve a petition by one of his alleged co-conspirators, northern Virginia businessman Rick Tariq Rahim, to restore his gun rights, which was granted in August 2020. Rahim was later sworn in as an auxiliary deputy sheriff and was issued a badge, a gun and a sheriff’s office identification card. The indictment does not say why Rahim lost his gun rights.

Jenkins, Rahim and two other businessmen — Fredric Gumbinner and James Metcalf — were all arrested early Thursday and were scheduled to make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville on Thursday afternoon. They were in federal custody and could not immediately be reached for comment on the indictment. It could not immediately be determined whether they have retained attorneys to represent them.

“Scott Jenkins not only violated federal law but also violated the faith and trust placed in him by the citizens of Culpeper County by accepting cash bribes in exchange for auxiliary deputy badges and other benefits,” U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said in a statement. “Our elected officials are expected to uphold the rule of law, not abuse their power for their own personal, financial gain.”

In December 2019, Jenkins made headlines in Virginia when he vowed to deputize county residents if the then-newly elected Democratic majority in the state legislature passed what he called “further unnecessary gun restrictions.”

“I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms,” Jenkins wrote on Facebook at the time.

According to the indictment, the bribery scheme began in April 2019, when Jenkins was running for reelection in a contested race. In June 2019, he allegedly texted a businessman identified only as “Individual 1" and said he was “looking to build the war chest and get donations in soon.” The following month, Jenkins texted the businessman again, saying, “Looks like my opponent is hooking up with Democrats to run an attack campaign so we’re starting to spend. Let me know if you have any luck with anyone.”

During a meeting on July 31, 2019, Jenkins, Individual 1 and Rahim met and discussed Rahim’s desire to get his gun rights restored and to become an auxiliary deputy sheriff, the indictment states. About five weeks later, $6,000 in cash was deposited into a joint checking account held by Jenkins and his spouse, the indictment states.

Ten days later, Rahim’s company, BV Management LLC, wrote a check for $17,500 payable to Jenkins with a memo line that said “Loan Proceeds.” The same day, an unnamed associate of Rahim’s wrote a check for $17,500 payable to Jenkins with a memo line referencing “loan.” The indictment says Jenkins repaid the “loan” to Rahim’s associate on Jan. 5, 2022, but as of January 2023, he had not repaid the “loan” to Rahim.

In its campaign finance reports filed with the Virginia Department of Elections, Jenkins did not report receiving any contributions from Rahim or any business associated with him, the indictment says.

The indictment alleges that Jenkins covered up the scheme by encouraging the payment of bribes in cash or through other people instead of directly to him. It says he also disguised bribe payments as money used for the purchase of firearms.

According to the indictment, Rahim and Gumbinner, a business associate of Rahim’s, agreed that Rahim would facilitate getting Gumbinner sworn in as an auxiliary deputy sheriff in exchange for a payment of $20,000 to Jenkins. To do so, Gumbinner made a payment of $20,000 to one of Rahim’s businesses, Food Truck Company LLC. Five months later, Jenkins appointed Gumbinner as an auxiliary deputy sheriff.

In August 2022, Individual 1 contacted Metcalf and told him that he could become an auxiliary deputy sheriff in exchange for making a $5,000 contribution to the sheriff’s reelection campaign, the indictment states. Metcalf agreed, and Jenkins signed an order appointing him to the position. The next day, Metcalf handed Jenkins a white envelope containing a $5,000 check from his company, Yona Systems Group, made payable to a campaign committee to Jenkins, according to the indictment.