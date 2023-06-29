Virginia sheriff, 3 businessmen, indicted on federal bribery charges

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
U.S. News

Virginia sheriff, 3 businessmen, indicted on federal bribery charges

By BY DENISE LAVOIE
 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff has been indicted on federal public corruption charges for allegedly handing out auxiliary deputy sheriff’s appointments in exchange for cash bribes and large donations to his reelection campaign.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins is charged in a 16-count indictment, along with three businessmen who are accused of paying bribes to Jenkins. The indictment unsealed Thursday charges all four men with conspiracy, wire fraud, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Jenkins, who was first elected as sheriff in 2011, is accused of soliciting and accepting bribes totaling at least $72,500 from the three indicted businessmen and at least five others, including two FBI undercover agents during his 2019 reelection campaign.

Other news
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Trump’s GOP support dips slightly after his indictment over classified documents, AP-NORC poll finds
Former President Donald Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly.
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Bowman was jailed on gang and drug charges on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Rapper Quando Rondo bonds out of jail after arrest on drug, gang charges in Georgia
Rapper Quando Rondo has bonded out of jail after he was indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia.
FILE - Nathan Carman leaves federal court in Providence, R.I., Aug. 21, 2019. An autopsy has determined that Carman's death while he was awaiting trial on charges of killing his mother off the coast of New England in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars was not suspicious, the New Hampshire attorney general's office said Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Twenty-nine-year-old Carman was found dead in his cell in a county jail in New Hampshire on June 15. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Man’s death awaiting trial on charges he killed his mother at sea was not suspicious, autopsy says
An autopsy has determined that a Vermont man’s death was “not suspicious” as he awaited trial on charges he killed his mother at sea in a scheme to inherit millions of dollars.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, on March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. An audio recording that includes new details from a 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where former President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify has been released. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
In an audio recording Donald Trump discusses a ‘highly confidential’ document with an interviewer
An audio recording from a meeting in which ex-President Donald Trump discusses a “highly confidential” document with an interviewer appears to undercut his later claim he didn’t have such documents, only news clippings.

“Jenkins used the powers of his office to enrich himself and to secure funds for his re-election,” the indictment states. In exchange, Jenkins appointed his co-conspirators as auxiliary deputy sheriffs — volunteers who received a badge and a gun, and generally had the same law enforcement powers as paid deputy sheriffs under an order approved by Jenkins that became effective in January 2020.

The indictment also accuses Jenkins of pressuring a Circuit Court judge and employees in the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to process and approve a petition by one of his alleged co-conspirators, northern Virginia businessman Rick Tariq Rahim, to restore his gun rights, which was granted in August 2020. Rahim was later sworn in as an auxiliary deputy sheriff and was issued a badge, a gun and a sheriff’s office identification card. The indictment does not say why Rahim lost his gun rights.

Jenkins, Rahim and two other businessmen — Fredric Gumbinner and James Metcalf — were all arrested early Thursday and were scheduled to make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville on Thursday afternoon. They were in federal custody and could not immediately be reached for comment on the indictment. It could not immediately be determined whether they have retained attorneys to represent them.

“Scott Jenkins not only violated federal law but also violated the faith and trust placed in him by the citizens of Culpeper County by accepting cash bribes in exchange for auxiliary deputy badges and other benefits,” U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh said in a statement. “Our elected officials are expected to uphold the rule of law, not abuse their power for their own personal, financial gain.”

In December 2019, Jenkins made headlines in Virginia when he vowed to deputize county residents if the then-newly elected Democratic majority in the state legislature passed what he called “further unnecessary gun restrictions.”

“I plan to properly screen and deputize thousands of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional right to own firearms,” Jenkins wrote on Facebook at the time.

According to the indictment, the bribery scheme began in April 2019, when Jenkins was running for reelection in a contested race. In June 2019, he allegedly texted a businessman identified only as “Individual 1" and said he was “looking to build the war chest and get donations in soon.” The following month, Jenkins texted the businessman again, saying, “Looks like my opponent is hooking up with Democrats to run an attack campaign so we’re starting to spend. Let me know if you have any luck with anyone.”

During a meeting on July 31, 2019, Jenkins, Individual 1 and Rahim met and discussed Rahim’s desire to get his gun rights restored and to become an auxiliary deputy sheriff, the indictment states. About five weeks later, $6,000 in cash was deposited into a joint checking account held by Jenkins and his spouse, the indictment states.

Ten days later, Rahim’s company, BV Management LLC, wrote a check for $17,500 payable to Jenkins with a memo line that said “Loan Proceeds.” The same day, an unnamed associate of Rahim’s wrote a check for $17,500 payable to Jenkins with a memo line referencing “loan.” The indictment says Jenkins repaid the “loan” to Rahim’s associate on Jan. 5, 2022, but as of January 2023, he had not repaid the “loan” to Rahim.

In its campaign finance reports filed with the Virginia Department of Elections, Jenkins did not report receiving any contributions from Rahim or any business associated with him, the indictment says.

The indictment alleges that Jenkins covered up the scheme by encouraging the payment of bribes in cash or through other people instead of directly to him. It says he also disguised bribe payments as money used for the purchase of firearms.

According to the indictment, Rahim and Gumbinner, a business associate of Rahim’s, agreed that Rahim would facilitate getting Gumbinner sworn in as an auxiliary deputy sheriff in exchange for a payment of $20,000 to Jenkins. To do so, Gumbinner made a payment of $20,000 to one of Rahim’s businesses, Food Truck Company LLC. Five months later, Jenkins appointed Gumbinner as an auxiliary deputy sheriff.

In August 2022, Individual 1 contacted Metcalf and told him that he could become an auxiliary deputy sheriff in exchange for making a $5,000 contribution to the sheriff’s reelection campaign, the indictment states. Metcalf agreed, and Jenkins signed an order appointing him to the position. The next day, Metcalf handed Jenkins a white envelope containing a $5,000 check from his company, Yona Systems Group, made payable to a campaign committee to Jenkins, according to the indictment.