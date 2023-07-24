Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
The American flag is shown at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stock market today
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)
Grizzly bear attack
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records
Sports

Virginia Tech inks women’s hoops coach Kenny Brooks to 3-year extension following Final Four trip

 
Share

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks has signed a three-year contract extension, athletic director Whit Babcock announced Monday.

The extension will keep Brooks with the Hokies through March of 2029. It is valued at $6.4 million over six years and includes enhancements for support staff salaries, the assistant coach salary pool, postseason bonuses and operating budget.

The move comes after the Hokies’ best season — a 31-5 record, the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the Final Four, losing to national champion LSU in the semifinals.

Other news
Phoenix Mercury WNBA basketball All-Star center Brittney Griner speaks about recent events, the struggling Mercury team, and the new Mercury interim head coach during a news conference Monday, June 26, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Brittney Griner surprised herself with making the WNBA All-Star Game
Brittney Griner didn’t know what to expect when the WNBA season began and how she would respond after the trauma she experienced of being incarcerated in Russia that also forced her off the court for many months.
FILE - LSU's Danielle Ballard (32) chases a loose ball in front of South Carolina's A'ja Wilson during an NCAA college basketball game Feb. 12, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. Ballard has died after she was struck by a car in Memphis, Tenn. Police say the 29-year-old Ballard “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to dispatchers early Thursday. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and in its preliminary stages. (AP Photo/Travis Bell, File)
Former LSU women’s basketball standout Danielle Ballard fatally struck by car
Former LSU women’s basketball player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car.Memphis police said Ballard, 29, “succumbed to her injuries” at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m.
FILE - Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza, left, laughs while talking with Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, right, before an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Uncasville, Conn. Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to another old job, as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn, the school announced Thursday, July 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Former Temple coach Tonya Cardoza returning to UConn, among two assistant hires
Former Temple head coach Tonya Cardoza is returning to a former job as an assistant to Geno Auriemma at UConn.
FILE - Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson smiles in Norfolk, Va. May 31, 2017. Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former ABL MVP Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women's basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school confirmed her death, although the cause of her passing was not immediately known. (Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot, File via AP)
Olympic gold-medalist, former South Carolina assistant Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
Two-time Olympic gold-medalist and former Tennessee star Nikki McCray-Penson has died. She was 51. McCray-Penson was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Rutgers last season and the school confirmed her death.

Over eight seasons with the Hokies, Brooks’ record is 155-74, including 62-56 in ACC play. His teams have reached the NCAA Tournament three straight years.

“Coach Brooks has revitalized our women’s basketball program and enriched numerous lives through his impactful leadership. I join our fans in excitement as we look forward to the future success of Virginia Tech women’s basketball,” Babcock said in a statement announcing the extension.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25