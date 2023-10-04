2030 FIFA World Cup
Kaiser strike
Kevin McCarthy out
Emergency Alert test
Morgan State shooting
U.S. News

Youngkin administration says unknown number of eligible voters were wrongly removed from rolls

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., speaks to David Rubenstein during an interview hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., speaks to David Rubenstein during an interview hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration acknowledged this week, with early voting underway, that it is working to fix an error that caused an unknown number of eligible Virginians to be removed from the voter rolls.

State election officials are working with Virginia State Police to identify voters whose registration was “canceled in error” and begin the process of having those people immediately reinstated, Andrea Gaines, a spokesperson for the Department of Elections, told VPM News Tuesday.

The Richmond news outlet reported the problem appears to stem from recent changes the agency has made in an attempt to remove people from the rolls who had their voting rights restored by a governor but went on to be convicted of a new felony.

In Virginia, a felony conviction automatically results in the loss of a person’s civil rights, such as the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office and carry a firearm. The governor has the sole discretion to restore those civil rights, apart from firearm rights, which must be restored by a court.

Other news
FILE - This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, wild animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King”, who has been convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia, the attorney general’s office announced Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion cubs in Frederick County, Va., for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo,. (Horry County Sheriff's Office via AP)
‘Tiger King’ animal trainer ‘Doc’ Antle gets suspended sentence for wildlife trafficking in Virginia
FILE - In this image from Windsor, Va., police body camera footage, U.S. Army Lt. Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was pepper-sprayed by Windsor police during a traffic stop in Windsor, Dec. 20, 2020. In a legal brief filed in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, Nazario argues that a U.S. District Court judge was wrong when he found in a ruling before the trial that officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker had probable cause to believe Nazario committed the crimes of eluding police, obstruction of justice and failure to obey an order from a police officer. (Windsor Police via AP, File)
Army officer pepper-sprayed during traffic stop asks for a new trial in his lawsuit against police
Virginia Tech defender Dorian Strong (44) breaks up a pass near the goal line intended for Pittsburgh's Jake McConnachie (84) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Drones powers Virginia Tech to 38-21 victory over Pittsburgh

VPM previously reported on the case of an Arlington County man who was taken off the voter rolls for a probation violation before being reinstated by a judge. The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia also said last week it had received “troubling reports” of Virginians having their voting rights revoked on the basis of technical probation violations, something it called “unprecedented and unconstitutional.”

The Republican administration’s acknowledgement of the problem comes amid the second week of early voting in this year’s hotly contested legislative elections. Every General Assembly seat will be on the ballot in an election cycle that will determine party control of the Assembly, which is divided.

Virginia Democrats said the episode was alarming.

“It is unacceptable that we are two weeks into early voting and the Youngkin administration does not even know how many Virginians they wrongfully purged from the voter rolls. Virginians are actively being disenfranchised in this election by extremist policies designed to make it harder to vote and easier to cheat,” Aaron Mukerjee, who serves as voter protection director for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in a statement.

The state party chair, Susan Swecker, called for an investigation into the “weaponized incompetence of the Youngkin administration’s Department of Elections.”

Youngkin’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, who convened a new election integrity unit last year, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, told VPM the agency was making changes to the data it provided the Department of Elections to prevent further problems.

“At the request of the Virginia Department of Elections, and after consulting with the Office of the Attorney General, the monthly (Virginia Central Criminal Records Exchange) report no longer contains felony probation violation charges to not inadvertently disqualify individuals whose rights were previously restored by the former Governor,” Geller told VPM.