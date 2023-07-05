FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Virginia hires Towson Sonia LaMonica to lead women’s lacrosse program

 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia hired Towson women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica to take over its program.

Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Wednesday night. Lamonica replaces Julie Myers, who resigned June 21, ending a 28-year career in which she led the Cavaliers to the 2004 national championship and the postseason every season except 2020, when spring championships were canceled because of the pandemic.

LaMonica, an Australian who played at Maryland, spent the last 14 seasons at Towson, compiling a 139-91 record and seven NCAA tournament appearances.

“Her teams are tough, skilled and disciplined and Towson has competed with the best in women’s lacrosse throughout her career,” Williams said in a release.

LaMonica also is the head coach of the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League’s Baltimore Brave. LaMonica led the Brave to the league championship in 2019 and guided the team to the title game in the inaugural season a year earlier.

“It is an absolute honor to follow in the footsteps of a legend,” LaMonica said in the release. “Julie Myers’ dedication and love for this program has been unwavering and a source of inspiration.”

