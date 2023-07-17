A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Extreme weather in the US
Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla. The Florida neighborhood is having to deal with a growing group of domestic rabbits on its streets after a breeder illegally let hers loose. Residents are trying to raise $20,000 to $40,000 needed to rescue them and get them into homes. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Rabbits invade Florida suburb
Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Hollywood strikes
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
U.S. News

Virginia says governor weighs circumstances of crimes in deciding on restoring felons’ voting rights

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony, June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin’s administration says that as the Republican governor weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the specifics of the crimes that led to their incarceration. Some of the factors were outlined in a Monday, July 17, 2023, letter sent by an administration official to the Virginia NAACP. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the circumstances of their crimes, his administration said Monday in a letter to the state NAACP.

The Republican governor is “less likely to quickly restore the voting rights of anyone who used a firearm in the commission of a crime,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James wrote to Robert Barnette Jr., president of the NAACP Virginia State Conference.

Youngkin will also “generally speaking, but not always” work to restore the voting rights of those who committed nonviolent crimes, James said in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

In Virginia a felony conviction automatically results in the loss of certain rights such as voting, serving on a jury, running for office or carrying a firearm. The governor has the sole discretion to restore them — with the exception of firearms rights, which only a court can do.

Youngkin’s handling of the process has been under scrutiny for several months after his administration confirmed it had shifted away from an at least partly automatic restoration system used by his predecessors. At least two lawsuits have been filed challenging what critics call an opaque process that could result in discrimination.

Last week the NAACP said documents it obtained through public records requests “reveal a lack of clear standards and timelines” that creates a confusing system “rife with opportunity for discriminatory impact on Black Virginians and other Virginians of color.”

In a statement, the group also said the restoration process is operating at an “increasingly slow pace,” potentially blocking thousands of people from participating in upcoming elections.

Monday’s letter from James, whose office oversees restorations, strongly denied both allegations. It accused the NAACP of implying that determinations are made on the basis of race and said nowhere in the application process is there a reference to “race, religion, or ethnicity.”

“Governor Youngkin and I both guarantee that these factors play absolutely no role in the process or the serious decisions that we make on behalf of returning citizens,” James said.

Meanwhile the administration has “made serious progress to reduce wait times” and is working to increase transparency, she added.

Representatives of the NAACP could not immediately be reached for comment on the letter. The organization planned to hold a news conference Tuesday.

According to a lawsuit filed last month, Virginia is the state with the fifth-highest number of citizens disenfranchised for felony convictions — over 312,000.

Black Virginians make up less than 20% of the state’s voting-age population but account for nearly half of all those disenfranchised due to a felony conviction, according to the suit.