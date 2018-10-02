FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

‘Watermark’ offers artistic reminder for Millvale

 
Share

A thin blue line passes through Millvale’s business district, extending from Riverfront Park under the 40th Street Bridge to Grant Avenue’s Pocket Park. It travels in swirled and jagged ribbons along sidewalks, brick facades and storefront windows.

In 2017, artist Ann Tarantino completed the “Watermark” public art installation to illustrate the community’s relationship with water.

Neighborhood Allies and the Office of Public Art’s Temporary Public Art and Placemaking Pilot Program commissioned “Watermark,” in collaboration with the Millvale Community Development Corp., Millvale Community Library and The Society to Preserve the Millvale Murals of Maxo Vanka.

Other news
FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition
An Australian prosecutor says the former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges.
Leo Carlsson puts on an Anaheim Ducks jersey after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman brought one of the league’s most beloved general managers with him to the stage to kick off the draft.
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.

The Neighborhood Allies website states that the program “serves to reduce the challenges of blight, harness creative cultural potential and help re-energize and reshape how residents imagine their neighborhoods.”

Tarantino, who teaches at the Penn State University School of Visual Arts, quickly discovered when meeting with the Millvale collaborators that they were interested in the art depicting water.

The installation consists of two components: the painted line and an audio-visual installation discernible when night falls at GAP Park.

“In the video, water textures are projected across the park, flickering in and out of view, while a soundtrack of water sounds plays in the background,” Tarantino, of State College, said.

Two of Tarantino’s former students assisted with the project. They used thick stencils, a paint sprayer and paint that will mostly dissolve by summer 2019. She said she chose a blue shade that didn’t closely resemble the color used to delineate parking spaces but “would make a visual reference to water.”

For the shape of the line, she found inspiration by viewing maps of water rippling across landscapes. She transformed the lines into the geometric forms that she considered more appealing for the large urban canvas.

She characterized the final result as “improvisational” - for example, if a street was rough in a spot or a curb existed, she would avoid painting near it. The goal was to make the overall art appear cohesive.

For the night display, Tarantino partnered with Ben Peoples of Ben Peoples Industries to install speakers and “gobo” light fixtures in the park.

Millvale will host “Watermark": A Clean Water Fair slated for noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, to celebrate the borough’s masterpiece and raise awareness regarding the region’s water issues. The event will occur along Grant Street, which will remain closed for Millvale Days.

The fair will feature information and activities from the Gardens of Millvale, Millvale EcoDistrict, University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Museum of Natural History and Girty’s Run Watershed Association.

“We want to be a part of a community effort in promoting clean water, as it’s key to a clean environment,” said Chris Kubiak, Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania education director, who will attend the fair. “As we know, water is essential for life, so clean water benefits both birds and people in Western Pa.”

Tina Walker, Millvale Community Development Corp. board member, hopes the fair emboldens future generations.

“Goals for the event include: to raise awareness about clean water issues in our region, to provide access and information for residents about local organizations who play a role in providing clean water to residents in our region, to provide access to much-needed resources in a community that is struggling with its relationship to water, and to celebrate the culmination of ‘Watermark.’”

The Heinz Endowments and the Hillman Foundation supported “Watermark.” To view a project video, visit: neighborhoodallies.com/ community-news/now- millvale-tpap-watermark.