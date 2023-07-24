Italy's Lisa Boattin reacts agains a call by the referee during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Italy and Argentina at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sports

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting well after his Derby win, and Toronto’s offense could use a boost

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
1 of 3 | 

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang reacts in the dugout after his home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
2 of 3 | 

ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski reacts after striking out during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
3 of 3 | 

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By NOAH TRISTER
 
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting just fine after winning the All-Star Home Run Derby.

The Toronto slugger went deep Sunday for the fourth time in nine games since the break, which should quell whatever concerns exist about whether the Derby messes with players’ swings. In fact, Guerrero has shown more power in the past couple weeks than he was before his big victory in Seattle.

Guerrero had only 13 homers in his first 88 games this year and entered the break with a .787 OPS. He’s raised that mark over .800 now, and if he hits like he did two years ago — when his 48 home runs earned him an MVP runner-up finish — it would go a long way toward helping the Blue Jays secure a postseason spot.

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, right, celebrates with Adam Duvall, left, after scoring on his home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Devers and Duvall lead the Red Sox offense in a 6-1 win over the Mets
Rafael Devers homered, Adam Duvall drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 6-1.
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani follows through as he hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline as the Angels beat the Pirates 7-5
Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 36th homer in the two-way superstar’s final home game before the trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Angels wrapped up a strong homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper does an interview during a downpour after winning a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Harper’s hitting and defense help the Phillies beat the Guardians 8-5 in 10 innings to stop skid
Bryce Harper drove in the go-ahead run in a four-run 10th inning and flashed more solid defense in his second career start at first base, leading the Philadelphia Phillies past the Cleveland Guardians 8-5 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Right now, that 2021 season is an outlier on Guerrero’s resume. Maybe it’s not realistic for him to hit at that level every season, but his career overall has been closer to this year than that one.

Guerrero is certainly dependable, having played in almost every game for the past 3 1/2 seasons, but this year Toronto’s offense has been pretty ordinary, ranking 15th in the majors in runs scored. George Springer producing a career-worst .740 OPS isn’t helping, and catcher Alejandro Kirk’s production has slipped as well.

The bright spot for the 2023 Blue Jays has been on the pitching side, despite Alek Manoah’s struggles and Hyun Jin Ryu’s post-Tommy John surgery absence. Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi have each made at least 20 starts with an ERA under 4.00.

RISING

The Milwaukee Brewers still have a negative run differential on the season, but lately they’ve looked the part of a first-place team in the NL Central. Milwaukee is 21-11 since June 16. The Brewers lost two of three to Atlanta over the weekend, but that was a competitive series, and prior to that, they went 7-2 in nine games against Cincinnati and Philadelphia.

Milwaukee is now 10 games over .500 and leads the Reds by a half-game atop the division even though Cincinnati is on a five-game winning streak.

FALLING

The San Francisco Giants have a losing record in July, even though they recently went on a seven-game winning streak. Those are just about their only victories in the month, and they followed that run with a five-game skid that included a three-game sweep at the hands of last-place Washington.

The Giants were outscored 21-5 in that series against the Nationals. San Francisco is tied with Arizona for the second wild card in the National League, but Philadelphia is only a half-game behind — and Miami is too despite plenty of its own problems.

TRIVIA TIME

Max Muncy hit his third grand slam of the season Sunday and gave the Dodgers a major league-best 10. That’s as many as last year’s leaders, the New York Yankees, hit all season.

Four other players have hit grand slams for the Dodgers this year. Who are they?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Boston’s Nick Pivetta pitched six hitless innings of relief in a 7-0 win over Oakland on Monday night. His 13 strikeouts set a Red Sox record for a reliever.

Pivetta has posted a 2.25 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP since moving to the bullpen in May.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

Down 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth Sunday, the Minnesota Twins got an RBI double from Willi Castro and a sacrifice fly by Carlos Correa. Then Alex Kirilloff hit a two-out double to bring home the tying run against the Chicago White Sox.

Both teams scored a run in the 10th, and then Minnesota won it 5-4 on a two-out RBI single by Ryan Jeffers in the 12th. Minnesota’s win probability in the ninth, according to Baseball Savant, was 3.1%.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Chris Taylor, James Outman and Freddie Freeman have each hit two, and Trayce Thompson has hit one.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports