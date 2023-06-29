Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he will take part in Home Run Derby

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
Sports

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he will take part in Home Run Derby

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to the dugout after hitting an RBI double, scoring teammate Whitt Merrifield, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gestures to the dugout after hitting an RBI double, scoring teammate Whitt Merrifield, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits an RBI single scoring teammate Whit Merrifield in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits an RBI single scoring teammate Whit Merrifield in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Toronto, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going back to the Home Run Derby.

Guerrero said Thursday he will participate in the July 10 event at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, his first appearance since hitting a derby-record 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019 at Cleveland. He had 40 against Joc Pederson in the semifinals, then lost to the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in the final round.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero said his family has been asking him to take part in the derby again.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider will pitch to Guerrero. Schneider, who managed Guerrero at Double-A, was a Blue Jays coach when he pitched to Guerrero at the 2019 derby in Cleveland.

Guerrero has 11 home runs in 78 games. He hit his first home run at home last Friday against Oakland.

A two-time All-Star and the MVP of the 2021 game in Colorado, Guerrero hit a career-best 48 home runs in 2021. He had 32 last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports