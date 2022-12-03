AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2022

Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2022

From the excitement of crowds greeting Britain’s Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales, as they visit the United States, looking for new ways to address climate change; to the eruption of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano, among Earth’s most active volcanoes; to protesters in Beijing, demonstrating against strict anti-virus measures in China, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

