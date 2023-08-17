Maui fires latest
Union Berlin brings former Germany forward Kevin Volland back to Bundesliga from Monaco

FILE - Monaco's Kevin Volland controls the ball during the League One soccer match between Rennes and Monaco, at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, France, Friday, April 15, 2022. Union Berlin signed former Germany forward Kevin Volland from French league side Monaco on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, further bolstering its attack ahead of its first Champions League participation. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin signed former Germany forward Kevin Volland from French league club Monaco on Thursday, further bolstering its attack ahead of its first Champions League participation.

The Bundesliga team did not disclose the length of Volland’s contract nor divulge the transfer fee for a player who scored 77 goals in 247 Bundesliga games for Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen before he joined Monaco in 2020.

“I practically grew up in the Bundesliga and never lost sight of it,” the 31-year-old Volland said. “I’m delighted that I’m now getting another chance to play at the highest level here at Union. The club and the team have a lot planned for the coming period, and I want to do my best to play my part.”

Kicker magazine reported Union was paying 4 million euros ($4.4 million) up front for the player, potentially rising by another 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in bonuses.

Volland scored 50 goals and set up 32 more in 148 games over four seasons for Leverkusen, including the Champions League and Europa League, then 34 in 105 games for Monaco. He scored one goal in 15 appearances for Germany.

“He has proven his qualities in front of goal both nationally and internationally over all these years,” Union sporting director Oliver Ruhnert said. “We are looking forward to having a player who can be used in flexible attacking ways.”

Union surprisingly finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Volland is the second player to have already played in the competition that Union has signed this week following Robin Gosens’ arrival on Tuesday.

