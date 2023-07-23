United States' Brian Harman celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
U.S. News

Volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of multiple arsons in northern Arizona

 
Share

ASH FORK, Ariz. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter has been arrested and accused of setting multiple fires recently in northern Arizona, authorities said.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said the 18-year-old volunteer firefighter was booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of arson, aggravated criminal damage and five counts of false reporting to law enforcement.

They said he is suspected of starting eight blazes in the Ash Fork area since mid-June.

Other news
FILE - Yarimar Mercado Martinez, of Puerto Rico, competes during the women's 50-meter Rifle 3 Positions qualification, at the Olympic Shooting Center, during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Aug. 11, 2016. A Connecticut jury found Franklin Robinson guilty on Friday, July 21, 2023, in the death of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi, the mother of two-time Olympian rifle shooter Yarimar Mercado Martinez. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Man convicted in stray-bullet killing of Puerto Rican Olympian’s mom in her Connecticut home
A Connecticut man has been convicted of murder in the stray-bullet killing of the mother of a two-time Olympian rifle shooter from Puerto Rico.
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. The trial of Schabusiness, charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay, Wisconsin man last year is set to begin Monday, July 24, after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Wisconsin woman’s killing, dismemberment trial to begin Monday after jury chosen, judge’s ruling
The trial of a woman charged with killing and dismembering a Green Bay man last year is set to begin Monday after a judge found her fit to assist in her own defense.
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table as a question from the jury is read by the judge in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday, July 21, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Murder trial of rapper YNW Melly ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks; retrial likely
A deadlocked jury has prompted a mistrial in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida.
This photo provided by Michigan Department of Corrections shows Rashad Trice. Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Trice on Friday, July 21, 2023, with 20 counts, including one count each of first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in Wynter Cole Smith's strangulation death. Both charges carry a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole. (Michigan Department of Corrections/Detroit News via AP) =midtn
Michigan man charged with murder and other crimes in case involving ex-girlfriend and her toddler
A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and kidnapping and killing her 2-year-old daughter has been charged with murder by Michigan’s attorney general.

Ash Fork has a volunteer fire department and is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

Sheriff’s officials said the firefighter was questioned Thursday night and allegedly admitted to being directly involved in seven of the fires — at a gas station, a county-owned cemetery, two abandoned homes and two wildfires along a Forest Service road.

The man is expected to face additional charges involving fires in Coconino County, authorities said.