Von Miller to open Bills camp on physically unable to perform list while rehabbing knee injury

FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Edge rusher Miller, still recovering from having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee in December, is one of three Buffalo Bills players set to open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.The team on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, also placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on the PUP list without disclosing their injuries. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Edge rusher Miller, still recovering from having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee in December, is one of three Buffalo Bills players set to open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.The team on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, also placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on the PUP list without disclosing their injuries. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Edge rusher Von Miller, still recovering from having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee in December, is one of three Buffalo Bills players set to open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The team on Tuesday also placed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and linebacker Tyler Matakevich on the PUP list without disclosing their injuries. The designation means any of the three players can be activated once they are cleared for practice.

Miller’s timetable, however, is more uncertain with the potential of him missing the start of the season.

The moves come a day before the Bills hold their first practice at their training camp site in suburban Rochester, New York.

Buffalo placed running back Nyheim Hines on the reserve/non-football injury list because of a season-ending knee injury. The 26-year-old Hines requires surgery after being struck by a jet ski.

The Bills also shuffled their roster by signing tight end Jace Sternberger and running back Darrynton Evans to fill Hines’ spot, while releasing tight end Nick Guggemos.

Sternberger is coming off a recently completed USFL season in which he won a championship with Birmingham, led the league with seven touchdowns receiving and finished fourth with 517 yards receiving. Originally selected by Green Bay in the third round of the 2019 draft, Sternberger has been out of the NFL since spending his first two seasons with the Packers in which he combined for 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown in 18 games.

Evans has three seasons of NFL experience, including appearing in six games with Chicago last season. He spent his first two seasons with Tennessee after being selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2020 draft.

