Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
U.S. News

Lawsuit claims Virginia’s felony disenfranchisement violates Reconstruction-era federal law

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. People who have been disqualified from voting in Virginia because of their criminal records filed a lawsuit Monday, June 26, 2023, against Gov. Youngkin and state elections officials challenging the state's automatic disenfranchisement of people with felony convictions. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a grocery store June 21, 2022, in Richmond, Va. People who have been disqualified from voting in Virginia because of their criminal records filed a lawsuit Monday, June 26, 2023, against Gov. Youngkin and state elections officials challenging the state’s automatic disenfranchisement of people with felony convictions. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By DENISE LAVOIE
 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — People who have been disqualified from voting in Virginia because of their criminal records filed a lawsuit Monday against Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state elections officials challenging the state’s automatic disenfranchisement of people with felony convictions.

Virginia is one of only a few states that automatically take away voting rights for convicted felons unless the governor restores those rights. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Richmond by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, alleges the state is violating a Reconstruction-era federal law that established the terms of Virginia’s readmission to representation in Congress after the Civil War.

The ACLU of Virginia and Protect Democracy — a nonprofit that focuses on voting rights — filed the lawsuit on behalf of three Virginia residents with felony convictions and Bridging the Gap in Virginia, a nonprofit organization that helps former inmates overcome barriers to their transition back into society.

Other news
FILE - Republican Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, Del. Barry Knight, Chesapeake, explains amendments during the special session of the 2022 Virginia General Assembly to consider budget amendments, June 17, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Top Virginia legislators said Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that talks in Richmond about the long-running partisan impasse over updates to the state budget have broken down and negotiators had been sent home. Knight and George Barker, co-chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, both confirmed in interviews that further meetings this week had been scuttled. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Virginia legislative leaders say budget talks break down, future steps uncertain
Top Virginia legislators say talks about the long-running partisan impasse over updates to the state budget have broken down and negotiators have been sent home.
FILE - State Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, center, speaks for SB5038, his so-called "Marcus Alert" bill during the Senate floor session in the temporary Virginia Senate chamber inside the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Incumbent Virginia state Sen. Jeremy McPike narrowly defeated Del. Elizabeth Guzman in a Democratic nomination contest for a northern Virginia district. The Associated Press called the 29th District race Monday, June 26, 2023. Guzman conceded over the weekend and McPike claimed victory. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)
McPike defeats challenger Guzman, wins nomination for northern Virginia state Senate seat
Incumbent Virginia state Sen. Jeremy McPike narrowly defeated Del. Elizabeth Guzman in a Democratic nomination contest for a northern Virginia district.
FILE - Dale Browne, president of the Great Oak Homeowners Association, speaks Aug. 29, 2022, at a rally near Manassas, Va., protesting a newly built data center for Amazon Web Services. The tech industry’s drive to dot the Virginia landscape with data centers may have hit a snag this week in Prince William County. Residents of the state’s second most populous jurisdiction supplied perhaps the biggest upset in the primary elections Tuesday, June 20, 2023, as Deshundra Jefferson, a political newcomer, knocked off the county’s top elected official. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)
Backlash to data centers prompts political upset in northern Virginia
The tech industry’s drive to dot the Virginia landscape with data centers may have hit a snag this week in Prince William County.
State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, left, and Lashrecse Aird hug after Aird's victory speech during an election night party at the IBEW Local 666 in Highland Springs, Va., Tuesday, June 20 2023. Former state legislator Aird defeated incumbent and self-described “pro-life” Democrat Sen. Joe Morrissey in a closely watched primary election nomination contest that centered on abortion rights. (Nicolas Galindo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Ousted incumbents, key matchups set: Takeaways from Virginia’s primary election
A historic number of state lawmakers were ousted in this week’s Virginia primary, which featured about four dozen legislative races that set the parties’ slate of candidates for what will be a hard-fought general election.

The lawsuit relies on the Readmissions Act of 1870, which prohibited former Confederate states from including in their constitutions any provision that would disenfranchise their citizens other than people convicted of committing crimes that were common law felonies at the time.

In 1870, “common law” felonies were widely understood to be a distinct category of crime from “statutory” felonies and included murder, manslaughter, arson, burglary, robbery, rape, sodomy, mayhem and larceny, the lawsuist states. Virginia later amended its constitution to disenfranchise citizens for conduct that was not a common law felony in 1870. Today, Virginia’s criminal code designates numerous crimes as felonies, including drug offenses.

Youngkin’s administration recently confirmed it had shifted away from an at least partly automatic rights restoration system used by three of Youngkin’s predecessors.

The lawsuit says the impact of Virginia’s disenfranchisement provision “has been exacerbated” by Youngkin’s recent actions.

“While Virginia’s prior three governors restored voting rights to disenfranchised citizens with felony convictions based on specific criteria, Governor Youngkin has ended his predecessors’ restoration programs and resurrected an opaque and arbitrary rights restoration policy without any objective criteria or set timeframe for rendering restoration decisions,” the lawsuit states.

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Tati Abu King, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, has applied to have his voting rights restored after spending 11 months in prison on a 2018 felony drug possession charge.

“I feel like I don’t have anybody to speak for me. I have no say on who represents me,” King said.

He went on to say he thinks voting rights “should be automatically re-afforded to the people once they have served their time. I feel like it’s a God-given right to have the right to vote.”

The lawsuit says Virginia has the fifth-highest number of citizens disenfranchised for felony convictions — at over 312,000 — and that Black residents have been disproportionately affected. Black Virginians comprise less than 20% of Virginia’s voting-age population but account for nearly half of all Virginians disenfranchised due to a felony conviction, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare that the Virginia Constitution violates the Virginia Readmission Act and to prohibit the defendants from “denying the fundamental right to vote to Virginia citizens who have been convicted of crimes that were not common law felonies” when the law was passed in 1870.

A separate lawsuit filed in April alleged that a discretionary process being used by Youngkin to decide which felons can have their voting rights restored is unconstitutional.