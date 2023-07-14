Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade to join WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group

FILE - Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade signs autographs before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA.

Wade will invest in his hometown team once the league’s Board of Governors approves the sale. The Chicago Sky sold a roughly 10% stake in the team to a group that included Chicago Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts last month.

“I think D-Wade joining the organization is a huge milestone for us,” Sky star Kahleah Copper said. “Having a former player who has done it at the highest level is big time.”

The three-time NBA champion confirmed on Twitter that he was investing in the team. ESPN was the first to report the news.

“It’s an incredible feeling being on this side of history. To see growth, on the business side, for something that I’ve been passionate about my whole life is an amazing feeling. There are amazing things happening in the WNBA It’s official! This is for the home team– literally,” he wrote on the social media site.

Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, also joined ownership groups for the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake of the MLS since retiring.

