US sanctions gold firms connected to Russian Wagner mercenary group

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
Washington News

US sanctions gold firms connected to Russian Wagner mercenary group

FILE - Members of the Wagner Group military company load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. (AP Photo, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Members of the Wagner Group military company load their tank onto a truck on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area at the headquarters of the Southern Military District. (AP Photo, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)
2 of 2 | 

In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Tuesday imposed sanctions on four firms and one individual connected to the Wagner Group, the Russian mercenaries that led a brief revolt against the Kremlin last week.

The sanctions from Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted entities in the Central African Republic, the United Arab Emirates and Russia that were connected to the Wagner Group and its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The sanctions are not directly related to last week’s uprising. The U.S. has previously issued sanctions against Prigozhin and the Wagner Group multiple times, including alleging that he tried to interfere with the 2016 U.S. election.

Other news
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. Opponents of Myanmar’s military government applauded fresh financial sanctions imposed by the United States on the Southeast Asian nation but called Thursday, June 22, 2023, for further measures to pressure its ruling generals to restore peace and democracy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US sanctions Russian intelligence officers over elections interference
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence officers who supervised two officers who were recently indicted by the Justice Department for their involvement in the Kremlin’s attempts to influence a local election in the United States.
FILE - Myanmar military officers leave the venue during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 78th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27, 2023. Opponents of Myanmar's military government are applauding fresh financial sanctions imposed by the United States on the Southeast Asian nation. But they want to see further measures to pressure its ruling generals to restore peace and democracy. (AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo, File)
Foes of Myanmar’s military regime applaud new US sanctions, but want action to block gas revenues
Opponents of Myanmar’s military government are applauding fresh financial sanctions imposed by the United States on the Southeast Asian nation.
FILE - Central American migrants walk in the late afternoon as they leave Mexicali, Mexico, Nov. 20, 2018, on their way to Tijuana. The U.S. Treasury on June 16, 2023 announced sanctions on the Mexico-based migrant-trafficking gang known as the Hernandez Salas organization, based in Mexicali, that supplied asylum seekers with false papers to game the process since at least 2018, according to the Treasury Department. The gang then smuggled the migrants into the U.S. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)
US announces sanctions on Mexican migrant-trafficking gang
The United States Treasury has announced sanctions on a Mexico-based migrant-trafficking gang that supplied asylum seekers with false papers to game the process.
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The U.S. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, imposed sanctions on a North Korean husband and wife living in Beijing accused of helping to procure equipment for ballistic missiles that ended up in the hands of North Korean and Iranian customers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US sanctions North Korean couple accused of helping to procure equipment for ballistic missiles
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a North Korean husband and wife living in China for their alleged involvement in procuring equipment for ballistic missiles that ended up in the hands of North Korean and Iranian customers.

Diamville SAU and Midas Ressources SARLU, two mining firms based in the Central African Republic and connected to Prigozhin, were targeted for sanctions, along with Russia-based Limited Liability Company DM, which conducted gold sales, and Dubai-based Industrial Resources General Trading, which provided support to Diamville.

The U.S. also sanctioned Andrei Ivanov, a Russian executive in the Wagner Group. Treasury says Ivanov worked with Malian government officials on weapons deals, mining projects, and other Wagner Group activities in Mali.

Treasury says the sanctioned firms engaged in illicit gold deals to fund the Wagner Group so it could sustain and expand its armed forces in Ukraine and Africa.

The Group of Seven nations in June agreed to ban Russian gold imports, trying to prevent Russia from swapping gold for a more liquid foreign currency that is not subject to current sanctions.

“The Wagner Group funds its brutal operations in part by exploiting natural resources in countries like the Central African Republic and Mali,” said Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial Intelligence. “The United States will continue to target the Wagner Group’s revenue streams to degrade its expansion and violence in Africa, Ukraine, and anywhere else.”

The Treasury Department previously pointed to the United Arab Emirates, a key strategic partner of the United States in the Middle East, as a “country of focus” for allegedly serving as a hub for Russian sanctions-busting. A 2020 assessment by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency found that the UAE may be serving as a funding source for the Wagner Group. Emirati officials deny the allegations.

U.S. spies earlier this year caught Russian operatives boasting that they had convinced the UAE to “work together against US and UK intelligence agencies,” according to a document exposed in a major intelligence breach in April.

According to the document, viewed by the Associated Press, Russia’s FSB reached an agreement with its counterparts in the UAE that the U.S. believed would “deepen their liaison relationship.”

The UAE dismissed the allegations as “categorically false” and the U.S. declined to confirm the document’s authenticity.

Several other U.S. government agencies issued new advisories Tuesday focused on the gold trade across sub-Saharan Africa.

The Wagner Group mounted a short-lived armed rebellion against the Russian government, before Progozhin agreed to flee to neighboring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian authorities said Tuesday they have closed a criminal investigation into the uprising and are not pressing an armed rebellion charge against Prigozhin.

___

Associated Press reporters Nomaan Merchant and Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.