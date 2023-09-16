Junior Wily’s 52-yard pick-6 helps Wagner beat Sacred Heart 17-10

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Junior Wily returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown, Zachary Palmer-Smith had 89 yards rushing on 24 carries and Wagner held on to beat Sacred Heart 17-10 Saturday.

Wily picked off a pass from Rob McCoy which ricocheted high off its intended receiver, running back Xavier Lee, near midfield, worked to the left sideline and raced — tip-toeing for a few steps — to the end zone to make it 7-0 with 6 minutes left in the second quarter.

Ryan Liszner kicked a 42-yard field goal as time in the first half expired and Steven Krajewski threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Justin Wolf with 8:52 remaining in the third quarter to give the Seahawks a 17-0 lead.

Jalen Madison capped a nine-play, 77-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring run to get Sacred Heart (0-3, 0-1) on the board with 14:31 to play and Sam Renzi made a 24-yard field goal to make it a one-possession game with 2:32 left.

Wagner recovered the ensuing onside kick and bled the clock to seal the win.

The Pioneers have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight, dating to last season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll