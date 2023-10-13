Cole Doyle threw for 3 touchdowns and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Wagner 31-7

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Cole Doyle threw for three touchdowns, Jordan Jackson ran for a career-high 128 yards and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Wagner 31-7 on Thursday night.

Doyle connected with Aaron Tutino on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line with 10:05 remaining for a 24-7 lead. Deondre Scott scored his second touchdown with 1:01 left.

Scott recorded 108 all-purpose yards and Dawson Snyder had a game-high six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown for St. Francis (2-4, 2-1 Northeast Conference). Doyle added 71 yards rushing, most coming on a 48-yard run in the fourth quarter, to help St. Francis rush for a season-high 273 yards. Jackson’s previous career-high was 75 yards rushing.

The Red Flash defense has held an opponent scoreless in five of the last eight quarters.

Steven Krajewski threw for 193 yards and a touchdown for Wagner (2-4, 2-1). Freshman Jaylen Bonelli had four catches for 104 yards.

