Wake Forest hopes a new QB and restocked lineup keep Demon Deacons rolling along

Much of Wake Forest’s recent identity had been tied to Sam Hartman leading a passing attack so prolific that it carried the Demon Deacons to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and top-10 national rankings.

Now it’s Mitch Griffis’ turn to lead the offense for a team facing the latest test of its ability to develop talent and restock the depth chart with players ready to contribute.

The Demon Deacons (8-5, 3-5 ACC in 2022) return five offensive starters and four on defense with numerous losses, none more glaring than Hartman’s transfer to Notre Dame. Yet under Dave Clawson, Wake Forest has been a consistent winner, including 19 the past two seasons.

“We have guys that maybe haven’t played a lot,” the 10th-year coach said, “but they’ve been in our program for three, four, five years, and now they’re having their opportunity to play. ”

That’s why Clawson has confidence despite losing a talent like two-time 1,000-yard receiver A.T. Perry as a big-play threat from last year. The team has four players returning with at least 500 yards receiving — Jahmal Banks and Taylor Morin, among them — and a track record of developing pass catchers.

Griffis has valuable experience from making his first career start last year with Hartman sidelined. Defensive lineman Jasheen Davis, a talented junior who started the last five games, is set for a leading role this fall.

“Coach Clawson’s got a vision for his program,” linebacker Chase Jones said. “I think it’s worked out well. I think the results over the past 10 years that he’s been here kind of speak for themselves. He has a process and a vision, and we trust it.”

GRIFFIS’ SHOT

Griffis is in his fourth year after working behind Hartman, who threw for more than 7,900 yards and 77 touchdowns the past two seasons.

Clawson said Griffis has a knack for throwing on the move with different arm angles when it’s time to improvise. He thrived against VMI to open last season.

“When I’m watching tape throughout the week,” Griffis said, “it’s just realizing: I can watch so much tape and have all this information memorized. But at the end of the day when you go out there, it’s just following your base rules and playing ball.”

UP FRONT

Clawson said he felt better about the team’s depth on the offensive line than previously, saying the team could be set to play seven or eight players instead of having to rely on five or six.

Michael Jurgens returns for his sixth college season with more than 2,500 snaps played through the past three seasons, the most of any returning player. He’s moving from center to guard while fourth-year lineman Luke Petitbon takes over at center.

The return of fifth-year lineman DeVonte Gordon is also a boost, while there is experience with returnees like left tackle Spencer Clapp (seventh year).

TOP RETURNEES

The Demon Deacons return top rusher Justice Ellison, who finished with 699 yards with six touchdowns. Morin (575) and Banks (636) each had nine scoring grabs, though the team took a hit to its receiver depth when Donavon Greene suffered a knee injury on the first day of preseason camp that could sideline him all season.

Jones (74 tackles, two sacks) is the top returning tackler with the departure of Ryan Smenda Jr. to the NFL.

AREAS OF CONCERN

The Demon Deacons need more from the defense that has had cover from Hartman-led offenses.

Wake Forest has allowed 28.6 points for the past two seasons, and last year managed just 16 takeaways after forcing 29 in the run to the 2021 ACC title game. The Demon Deacons are also thin at cornerback behind returning starter Caelen Carson.

THE SCHEDULE

Picked to finish ninth in the ACC, the Demon Deacons open at home against Elon on Aug. 31. They open league play against Georgia Tech on Sept. 23.

The schedule still includes preseason league favorite and ninth-ranked Clemson along with eighth-ranked Florida State even with the end of divisional play that kept the Tigers and Seminoles as fixtures on the schedule. There’s also the intrigue of visiting 13th-ranked Notre Dame in November for a matchup against Hartman.

The Demon Deacons close at Syracuse on Nov. 25.

