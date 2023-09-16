Wake Forest rallies from slow start to beat Old Dominion, 27-24

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mitch Griffis threw three second-half touchdown passes and Wake Forest rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit and beat Old Dominion 27-24.

Griffis hit Taylor Morin for touchdowns of 27 and 48 yards and Jahmal Banks from 4 yards for the go-ahead score with 6:48 remaining for the Demon Deacons (3-0).

The Monarchs (1-2), seeking their first 2-1 start since 2017 and their third victory against a Power 5 opponent, got an 80-yard fumble recovery and 55-yard interception return, both for touchdowns, by LaMareon James, but could not get anything going after halftime.

Griffis, who was intercepted just once in his first two games, finished 25 of 42 for 312 yards with two interceptions.

Grant Wilson was 11 for 26 for 233 yards for the Monarchs. Javon Harvey caught three passes for 166 yards, all in the first half, including a 68-yard touchdown.

The Demon Deacons, blanked in the first half, finally got on the scoreboard on Griffis’ 27-yard pass to Morin on the opening drive of the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: Griffis had thrown just one interception through two games, but showed he could recover from bad decisions in the second half.

Old Dominion: The Monarchs allowed 10 sacks for minus 68 yards, never a recice for getting a passing game going to augment a running game.

UP NEXT

The Demon Deacon open ACC play at home against Georgie Tech.

The Monarchs are at home against Texas A&M Commerce.

