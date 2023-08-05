This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
Wales enjoys big second half to subdue England in Rugby World Cup warmup

Wales' Tomos Williams, center, offloads to Aaron Wainwright during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)
Wales’ Tomos Williams, center, offloads to Aaron Wainwright during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)
Wales' Aaron Wainwright, center, is tackled by England's Ellis Genge and Max Malins during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)
Wales’ Aaron Wainwright, center, is tackled by England’s Ellis Genge and Max Malins during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)
England's Freddie Steward, centre left, jumps to catch a high ball during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Simon Galloway/PA via AP)
England’s Freddie Steward, centre left, jumps to catch a high ball during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Simon Galloway/PA via AP)
Wales' George North scores their side's second try of the game during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)
Wales’ George North scores their side’s second try of the game during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)
Wales' Gareth Davies scores their side's first try of the game during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)
Wales’ Gareth Davies scores their side’s first try of the game during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)
England's Joe Marchant, center, is tackled by Wales' Leigh Halfpenny during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Simon Galloway/PA via AP)
England’s Joe Marchant, center, is tackled by Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny during the Summer Nations Series match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (Simon Galloway/PA via AP)
 
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales was surprisingly dominant in beating England 20-9 in a Rugby World Cup warmup at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Fullback Leigh Halfpenny marked his 100th Wales cap by converting both of its tries and kicking two penalties, while Marcus Smith kicked England’s points through three first-half penalties.

It was a significant confidence-booster for Wales following a fifth-place finish in the Six Nations. It was just a third win from Wales’ last 11 tests.

“I was a little bit apprehensive this morning as I wasn’t quite sure how things were going to go,” Wales coach Warren Gatland said. “I know the players have been working hard.

“(Winning) wasn’t important at all, it was the performance I was more interested in and I thought those guys out there gave us a performance, some really good individuals, and I thought the last 20 minutes we just looked comfortable.”

Second-half tries from Gareth Davies and George North staved off a fifth successive home loss for Wales, while England boss Steve Borthwick was given plenty to ponder before he names his World Cup squad on Monday.

Few players left lasting impressions, although there were good moments from flyhalf Smith and No. 8 Alex Dombrandt.

Gatland praised his back-rowers Aaron Wainwright and captain Jac Morgan, and North was also excellent.

Halfpenny led out Wales, who wore black armbands in memory of former Wales captain and coach Clive Rowlands following his death last weekend at the age of 85.

Wales suffered an early injury blow when hooker Ryan Elias was forced off after taking a blow to his right leg, with Dragons forward Elliot Dee replacing him.

Despite conceding 12 turnovers during the first 35 minutes — 22 in the match — England led 9-6 on penalty kicks after an error-ridden first half in which Wales debutant props Corey Domachowski and Keiron Assiratti struggled.

The game required a spark and Wales duly found one eight minutes into the second period.

Flyhalf Sam Costelow’s kick found Wainwright, whose one-handed pass was collected by Morgan, who brushed off challenges from Joe Cokanasiga and replacement Jonny Hill before a supporting Davies touched down.

It was a try of outstanding quality and Halfpenny’s conversion opened up a four-point lead before Gatland made four changes.

The new arrivals included debutants Taine Plumtree and former England prop Henry Thomas, who qualified for Wales through his father.

Borthwick also rang changes, introducing international newcomers Theo Dan and Tom Willis as England looked to reassert itself in the contest.

But Wales was transformed, and North’s 45th test try put them 11 points ahead going into the last quarter.

Wales was inches from adding a third try during the closing minutes, but wing Louis Rees-Zammit knocked on behind the line under pressure from England fullback Freddie Steward.

The teams meet again next Saturday at Twickenham.

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby