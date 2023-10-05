Sharikadze back to captain Georgia against Wales at the Rugby World Cup

NANTES, France (AP) — Captain and center Merab Sharikadze returns to a Georgia side facing Wales at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday with five changes after the Fiji loss.

Sharikadze’s 99th cap has been accommodated by Giorgi Kveseladze shifting one spot to outside center. They were also the midfield when Georgia beat Wales 13-12 for the first time last November in Cardiff.

The Lelos have 15 survivors from that game, 11 of them starters.

Prop Guram Gogichashvili and veteran hooker Shalva Mamukashvili return to the front row, and Nodar Cheishvili starts with Konstantine Mikautadze in the second row for the first time since the opening loss to Australia.

Lasha Khmaladze at fullback makes his first appearance at his third Rugby World Cup.

The Lelos lost narrowly to Fiji 17-12 last Saturday in Bordeaux. They led 9-0 and had a try ruled out by a forward pass just before halftime.

Georgia is playing for a first win in its last pool game.

Wales is already through to the quarterfinals and wants to secure a fourth straight win to top Pool C.

The Welsh named their side on Monday, and changed six of the starting 15 who beat Australia 40-6 in Lyon two weeks ago.

___

Lineups:

Wales: Liam Williams, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Dewi Lake (captain), Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Gareth Davies, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady.

Georgia: Lasha Khmaladze, Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze (captain), Davit Niniashvili, Luka Matkava, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Tornike Jalagonia, Beka Saginadze, Mikheil Gachechiladze, Konstantine Mikautadze, Nodar Cheishvili, Beka Gigashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Guram Gogichashvili. Reserves: Vano Karkadze, Nika Abuladze, Irakli Aptsiauri, Vladimer Chachnidze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Gela Aprasidze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Demur Tapladze.

___

