Officials warn of orange liquid at old Arizona mining site

WALKER, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona environmental officials are warning of orange liquid and soil that has started appearing in Yavapai County, close to the site of a former mine.

The state Department of Environmental Quality on Friday issued a news release strongly urging the public to keep away from an area in Walker that surrounds where Sheldon Mine was.

They say a local resident notified them about some orange liquid and soils. Agency inspectors confirmed it Thursday.

Officials say the orange liquid could come up in other nearby areas. It may all be caused by recent snow and rain in northern and central Arizona.

Meanwhile, the department is trying to identify what the orange substances are and if any cleanup operations are needed.

Anyone who has come in contact with the orange liquid or soil and experienced adverse reactions should consult their medical provider.

Walker is roughly 100 miles north of Phoenix.