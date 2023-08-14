US Steel, Monday.com rise; Nikola, Paramount Global fall, Monday, 8/14/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

U.S. Steel Corp. (X), up $7.11 to $29.83

The company rejected a buyout offer from Cleveland-Cliffs and said that it’s had multiple offers.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), up $1.09 to $62.63

The company named Intuit executive Alex Chriss as its new CEO effective Sept. 27.

Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), up $16.20 to $172.04

The maker of business communications tools reported earnings that far exceeded forecasts and raised its outlook for the year.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA), down 19 cents to $1.76

The zero-emission truck company recalled more than 200 vehicles after an investigation indicated a battery pack problem could be the cause of an earlier fire.

Target Corp. (TGT), down $1.71 to $129.34

The Minneapolis-based chain is among several major retailers reporting their latest results this week.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $4.45 to $238.20

The company reportedly cut prices in China for the long-range and performance versions of its Model Y.

Paramount Global Class B (PARA), down 47 cents to $14.80

News outlets reported that Neeraj Khemlani is stepping down as head of CBS News.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $21.62 to $430.17

The chipmaker has been caught up in an investor mania over the rapidly developing AI sector.