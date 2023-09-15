Fernando Botero dies
UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Streaming now
Business

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/15/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its second losing week in a row.

The benchmark index lost 1.2% Friday. The Dow fell 288 points and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.6%. The market had posted some gains this week following several healthy indicators on the economy ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week, where it’s expected to hold interest rates steady.

Tech stocks were the biggest drag on the market. Automaker stocks proved resilient after the United Auto Workers union walked off the job at several plants overnight. Treasury yields mostly rose.

On Friday:

Other news
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Stock market today: Wall Street closes lower, giving S&P 500 another losing week
ARM Holdings CEO Rene Haas, center, rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite, during his company's IPO, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Arm Holdings shares gain nearly 25% in biggest initial public offering since late 2021
FILE - A security guard stands guard at an entrance of Tokyo Sock Exchange building on July 18, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares advanced Friday, Sept. 15, with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for banks to encourage more lending and prop up the slowing economy. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Stock market today: Asian shares gain, led by China after Beijing eases required bank reserves

The S&P 500 fell 54.78 points, or 1.2%, to 4,450.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 288.87 points, or 0.8%, to 34,618.24.

The Nasdaq composite fell 217.72 points, or 1.6%, to 13,708.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.60 points, or 1.1% to 1,847.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 7.17 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow rose 41.65 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq fell 53.19 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 fell 4.51 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 610.82 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is up 1,470.99 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,241.85 points, or 31%

The Russell 2000 is up 85.79 points, or 4.9%.