Israel-Hamas war
Trump civil fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged
Social Security benefits increase
Powerball winner
Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/12/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

U.S. stocks slipped as the clamps tightened on Wall Street from rising yields in the bond market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Thursday, breaking a four-day winning streak. The Dow lost 173 points, and the Nasdaq composite gave back 0.6%.

A weak auction for long-term Treasury bonds drove yields up across the bond market. Yields had already been climbing following a report showing inflation was a touch higher last month than expected. Higher yields can knock down stock prices, all else equal.

Oil prices eased after zigzagging through the day.

Other news
Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, left, stands on stage during a debate against Republican gubernatorial candidate and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Paducah, Ky. (Charity Blanton/The Paducah Sun via AP)
Republican challenger uses forum to try to nationalize Kentucky governor’s race
In this photo provided by the Georgia Ports Authority, Griff Lynch, President and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority, provides an update on the Port of Savannah's progress and future trajectory to 1,200 leaders from the maritime, supply chain, business and political sectors Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, during the annual State of the Port event in Savannah, Ga. (Stephen B. Morton/Georgia Ports Authority via AP)
Georgia wants to study deepening Savannah’s harbor again on heels of $973 million dredging project
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in Washington. A former contractor for the Internal Revenue Service has been charged with leaking tax information to news outlets about a government official and thousands of the country’s wealthiest people. The Justice Department said in a statement Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, that 38-year-old Charles Edward Littlejohn of Washington, D.C. is accused of stealing tax return information and giving it to two different news outlets between 2018 and 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Ex-IRS contractor pleads guilty in leak of tax return information of Trump, wealthy people

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 27.34 points, or 0.6%, to 4,349.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.73 points, or 0.5%, to 33,631.14.

The Nasdaq composite fell 85.46 points, or 0.6%, to 13,574.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 39.04 points, or 2.2% to 1,734.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 41.11 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 223.56 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 142.88 points, or 1.1%

The Russell 2000 is down 11.30 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 510.11 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is up 483.89 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,107.74 points, or 29.7%

The Russell 2000 is down 26.99 points, or 1.5%.