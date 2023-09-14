UAW strike
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom
Arm Holdings stock
NASA UFO report
Vikings vs. Eagles
Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 9/14/2023

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Stocks rose on Wall Street after a blizzard of reports suggested the U.S. economy is still humming, though inflation may be too.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% Thursday. The Dow rose 331 points and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%. Some of the strongest action was in the bond market, where Treasury yields swung up, down and back again following reports on U.S. retail sales, inflation and unemployment.

Chip designer Arm Holdings rallied in its public debut. European stocks rose on hopes that the European Central Bank’s rate hike on Thursday may be its last.

On Thursday:

Other news
ARM Holdings CEO Rene Haas, center, rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite, during his company's IPO, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Arm Holdings shares gain nearly 25% in biggest initial public offering since late 2021
FILE - A screen displays the NYSE logo on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs, and Dow rises more than 300 points as stocks worldwide rally
A UFC logo stands outside the arena, April 24, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Shares of TKO Group, the new company that houses WWE and UFC, opened at $102 per share in their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. has closed its previously announced deal with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The pairing of WWE with the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship creates a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, file)
TKO Group, which houses WWE and UFC, begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange

The S&P 500 rose 37.66 points, or 0.8%, to 4,505.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.58 points, or 1%, to 34,907.11.

The Nasdaq composite rose 112.47 points, or 0.8%, to 13,926.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.79 points, or 1.4% to 1,866.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 47.61 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 330.52 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 164.53 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.09 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 665.60 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 1,759.86 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,459.57 points, or 33.1%

The Russell 2000 is up 105.39 points, or 6%.