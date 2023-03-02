Pure Storage, Box fall; Salesforce, Macy’s rise

AP NEWS
    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

    Salesforce Inc., up $19.24 to $186.59.

    The customer-management software developer gave investors a strong profit forecast.

    Veeva Systems Inc., up $7.43 to $173.56.

    The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry reported strong financial results.

    Splunk Inc., down 30 cents to $102.18.

    The software company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

    Okta Inc., up $9.47 to $80.91.

    The cloud identity management company beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

    Pure Storage Inc., down $4.36 to $24.43.

    The data storage company gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

    Box Inc., down $4.34 to $29.24.

    The online storage provider gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

    Macy’s Inc., up $2.27 to $22.70.

    The department store operator reported strong financial results and gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

    Kroger Co., up $2.35 to $45.73.

    The grocery store owner reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.

