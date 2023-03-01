AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Reata, Dycom rise; Novavax, Ambarella fall

    March 1, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

    Monster Beverage Corp., down $2.57 to $99.19.

    The energy drink maker reported weak fourth-quarter results.

    Ambarella Inc., down $10.84 to $83.47.

    The video-compression chipmaker’s revenue forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations.

    Novavax Inc., down $2.40 to $6.86.

    The vaccine maker warned investors about its ability to remain in business.

    Payoneer Global Inc., up 80 cents to $6.60.

    The global payments company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

    Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $62 to $93.17.

    The biopharmaceutical company’s treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare disease, received U.S. regulatory approval.

    Dycom Industries Inc., up $12.81 to $97.02.

    The provider of specialty contracting services reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

    First Solar Inc., up $26.54 to $195.68.

    The solar power systems company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

    Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., up $23.50 to $145.63.

    The biopharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.