England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Iraqis raise copies of the Quran, Muslims' holy book, during a protest in Tahrir Square, Thursday، July 20, 2023 in Baghdad, Iraq. The protest was in response to the burning of Quran in Sweden. (AP Photo/Adil AL-Khazali)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

Police surround a Walmart in Florida City, Fla., about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. Three men are facing charges Thursday, July 20, after the shooting. (David Goodhue/Miami Herald via AP)
Police surround a Walmart in Florida City, Fla., about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. Three men are facing charges Thursday, July 20, after the shooting. (David Goodhue/Miami Herald via AP)

Police surround a Walmart in Florida City, Fla., about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. Three men are facing charges Thursday, July 20, after the shooting. (David Goodhue/Miami Herald via AP)
Police surround a Walmart in Florida City, Fla., about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, after a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded. Three men are facing charges Thursday, July 20, after the shooting. (David Goodhue/Miami Herald via AP)

By DAVID FISCHER
 
MIAMI (AP) — Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren’t searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died. The man who died, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

Lestin was being held without bond. Acevedo and Hodge were each being held on $1,500 bail. Online jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men.