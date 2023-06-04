Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco out of lineup vs Boston with sore left hamstring

Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco (5) scores behind Boston Red Sox's Reese McGuire on a sacrifice fly by Harold Ramirez during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco is out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox with a sore left hamstring.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Franco wanted to play but they decided “if we can buy him an extra day, I don’t think it’ll hurt.”

Franco trotted into third slowly in the opening game of a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. He was visited by a team trainer and Cash, but stayed in the game. He finished with three hits in the 8-5 loss in the opener before sitting out the nightcap.

The Rays’ 22-year-old star is hitting .305 with seven homers and 29 RBIs.

